South Africa Jewellery Manufacturing Report 2019 Featuring Anglogold Ashanti, Oro Africa and Rand Refinery
Jun 06, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Jewellery and Related Articles in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa is one of the largest producers of gold, diamonds and platinum in the world. Despite the wealth of these resources, its jewellery manufacturing industry remains small. Jewellery manufacturer's sales grew 4.1% to R5.3bn in 2017/2018. Although many initiatives have been implemented to encourage competitiveness and to increase beneficiation, growth is hampered in this highly regulated industry by the lack of new entrants, a shortage of skilled labour, challenging trading conditions and a growing and more efficient industry in other countries.
This report focuses on the manufacture of jewellery and related articles in South Africa. It includes information on the state of the industry and the factors influencing its success, as well as information on continental and global trends. There are comprehensive profiles of 21 companies including significant players in which Anglogold Ashanti has a stake, Oro Africa and Rand Refinery. The South African Mint and a number of mint companies are profiled, as well as manufacturer/retailers such as Shimansky, Browns The Diamond store and Taste Holdings Luxury Goods Division, which owns NWJ and Arthur Kaplan.
The jewellery manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly automated and sophisticated technology and machinery is increasingly used in the industry, including for grading of diamonds, sorting, measurement, cutting and polishing. Blockchain technology is being used to secure the diamond pipeline using tracking programmes such as Tracr, Everledger, TrustChain and Clara. The jewellery industry in South Africa also has a strong online presence, although buyers continue to prefer to shop in-store, using the internet primarily as a tool to gather information.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Input costs
5.3. Cyclicality
5.4. Labour
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Regulation
5.8. Illegal Mining and Theft
5.9. Information Technology (IT) and Innovation
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- ANPA Jewels CC
- Big Six Statement Solution (Pty) Ltd
- Browns The Diamond Store (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Mint (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Daberon Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Gold Reef City Mint (Pty) Ltd
- Goldmaster Jewellery (Pty) Ltd
- Granadilla Advisory (Pty) Ltd
- Jenna Clifford Designs (Pty) Ltd
- Newman Jewellery Design CC
- Oro Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Orpheo (Pty) Ltd
- Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd
- Richline SA (Pty) Ltd
- Shimansky Collection (Pty) Ltd
- Silplat (Pty) Ltd
- South African Mint Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Studio C Manufacturing Jewellers CC
- Taste Holdings Luxury Goods Division (Pty) Ltd
- Universal Mint South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Uwe Koetter CC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhxssv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article