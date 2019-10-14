South Africa Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Market Report 2019
Oct 14, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Sector in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the Maritime Transport Sector and Marine Manufacturing includes comprehensive information on maritime transport, boat building, infrastructure development, and capacity expansion, as well as the size and state of the industry and the factors influencing its success.
There are profiles of 58 companies including South Africa's largest boat builder Robertson and Caine, which is renowned for its catamarans; Grindrod Shipping, a major player in maritime transport; and Port Elizabeth-based bulk shipping company Vuka Marine, which operates three of the locally-flagged ships in the South African merchant fleet.
The Maritime Transport Sector and Marine Manufacturing:
The revitalisation of South Africa's maritime transport and marine manufacturing industries, which contribute around R56.5bn to the economy each year, continues to be driven by the government's oceans economy programme, Operation Phakisa. In the boatbuilding sector, South Africa is the second-largest producer of catamarans in the world, and local boat builders are well-regarded internationally.
A Growing Industry:
With around 300 million tons of seaborne cargo moving through its ports each year, South Africa ranks among the world's top 20 shipping nations based on tonnage handled. The passenger cruise segment represents a high growth market, and there was a 29.4% increase in passenger traffic at the Port of Durban between end-October 2018 and April 2019. Maritime manufacturing has benefitted from the government's decision to designate locally-built working boats for public procurement.
Operation Phakisa:
Priorities of the ocean's economy programme, which was launched in 2014, are maritime transport and marine manufacturing; offshore oil and gas exploration; aquaculture; marine protection services and ocean governance; coastal and marine tourism; and small harbour development. Initiatives that have been implemented since its inception include the establishment of the South African International Maritime Institute, a research, innovation, and knowledge management roadmap, refurbishment and upgrades at various ports, work on an offshore oil and gas supply base in Saldanha and two new offshore supply vessels.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Initiatives
5.3. Input Costs
5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.5. Labour Resources
5.6. Offshore Oil and Gas
5.7. Piracy
5.8. Environmental Concerns
5.9. Cyclicality
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations and Affiliates
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Admiral Defence Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Allsurvey Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- AP Moller - Maersk A/S
- Ark inflatables CC
- Bayside Marine (Pty) Ltd
- BP Shipping Ltd
- Bradexim (Pty) Ltd
- C and M Multi Craft CC
- Camping and Boating Centre (Pty) Ltd
- Castle Ultra Trading 43 (Pty) Ltd
- China COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd
- CMA CGM S.A.
- DAL Deutsche Afrika-Linien GmbH & Co KG
- Damen Shipyards Cape Town (Pty) Ltd
- Elgin Brown and Hamer (Pty) Ltd
- Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd
- Falcon Inflatables (Pty) Ltd
- Fenn Kayaks CC
- Gecat Marine CC
- Gemini Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Grindrod Shipping (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Jacobs Bros Boat Builders CC
- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd
- Knysna Yacht Company (Pty) Ltd
- Kuningi Trading CC
- Legacy Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd
- MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH
- Mako Marine CC
- Mallards Boating International CC
- Marine Crew Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Matrix Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Maverick Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Minerva Bunkering Marine Services (Pty) Ltd
- Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding S.A.
- Nautic Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nexus Yachts CC
- Nile Dutch Holding BV
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
- Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd
- Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd
- Polaris Shipping Company Ltd
- Rhino Marine Products (Pty) Ltd
- Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd
- Sensation Boats and Living (Pty) Ltd
- Southern African Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Southern Wind Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- St Francis Marine CC
- Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Pty) Ltd
- Tallie Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Trevwest 24 Investments CC
- Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing CC
- Vee Craft Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Voyage Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Vuka Marine (Pty) Ltd
- WP Starboats (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wph8we
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article