South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2023 with Profiles of 100+ Players Such as CFAO, Motus, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, Honda, Daimler Truck, FAW and Scania

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for the motor vehicle sector remains uncertain, as domestic sales are likely to remain muted as low consumer confidence and high interest rates affect demand. Estimates are that domestic and export sales growth will slow in 2023. Industry players have warned that exports could be affected if the country does not improve political governance and remove taxes that make domestic cars too expensive for most South Africans to buy. There is also some concern that South Africa may lose export share if it fails to shift to electric vehicle production soon enough.

Report Coverage



This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components.



It contains information on the vehicle population, the size and state of manufacturing, retail and aftermarket, manufacture market share, production statistics, investment by manufacturers, trade, electric vehicles, car prices, corporate actions and influencing factors such as environmental issues, innovation, government support and competition. There are profiles of 102 companies including the major manufacturers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford and BMW, dealerships including CFAO, Motus and Honda, and truck and bus companies such as Daimler Truck, FAW and Scania.

Challenges



Counterfeit vehicles and parts is a growing concern.



Decreasing sales due to the tighter economic environment. Delays in sourcing some vehicle parts and components continue, despite some improvements in semiconductors supply. High import duties on EVs. Increasing input costs. Lack of electricity. Local logistics challenges at ports and rail are lowering the competitiveness of local vehicle manufacturing. Low local EV production and low EV adoption may lead to South Africa failing to take advantage of the growing EV market. Low productivity. No incentives for production of EVs. Political unrest and strikes. Shortage of skills.



Introduction



South African imports of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles grew strongly in 2022. Vehicle exports increased at a lower rate and below the units exported in 2019. Vehicle manufacturing sales grew strongly. Weak consumer confidence and high interest rates have reduced demand for new vehicles, while manufacturers still face some supply challenges for key components, despite the supply of semiconductors improving somewhat in recent months.



The industry is concerned over the delay by the government in finalising an electric vehicle policy.



Opportunities



Import of cheap vehicles.



Increased exports to the rest of Africa. Production of batteries for EVs or supply of key raw materials for battery production. Supply of local inputs by black component suppliers.



Trends



Demand for new vehicles is being reduced by low consumer confidence and high interest rates. EV sales are small but growing. Local consumers are buying cheaper, smaller cars. Local vehicle manufacturers are planning to transition to manufacturing EVs. Manufacturers are developing vehicles with more software features. The share of used cars sales is growing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. EVs

6.8. Counterfeit Vehicles and Parts

6.9. Vehicle Prices



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Manufacturers and Imports of Motor Vehicles

Manufacturers of Bodies for Motor Vehicles & Trailers and Semi-Trailers

Domestic Vehicle Sales & Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships

Fitment Centres

Manufacturers of Parts and Accessories for Motor Vehicles

Auto Salvage Sector

COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS AND IMPORTS OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Bell Equipment Ltd

BMW ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd

Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd

Ever Star Industries (Pty) Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

(Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd Irizar Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd

MAN Automotive ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (Pty) Ltd

Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd

Nissan ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tata Motors (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd

Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

UD Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volkswagen of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS OF BODIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES & TRAILERS AND SEMI TRAILERS

Afrit (Pty) Ltd

Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd

GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd

Route Management (Pty) Ltd

Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd

TFM Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - DOMESTIC VEHICLE SALES & MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MOTOR VEHICLES: DEALERSHIPS

BMW ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Busco Marketing CC

CFAO Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Land Rover ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd

LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd MAN Automotive ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Maritime Motors (Pty) Ltd

Masala Ramabulana Holdings (Pty) Ltd

McCarthy (Pty) Ltd

Motus Holdings Ltd

Nissan ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd NMI Durban South Motors (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Super Group Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Voertuie vir Almal (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Waterworld (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - FITMENT CENTRES

Auto and Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd

Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Protea Versoolwerke (Ermelo) (Pty) Ltd

Supa Quick Retail (Pty) Ltd

TiAuto Investments (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS OF PARTS AND ACCESSORIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES

Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

AUNDE South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AutoX (Pty) Ltd

Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Borbet SA (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies ( Cape Town ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Federal-Mogul of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

(Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd

KAP Ltd

Lear Sewing (Pty) Ltd

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

MA Automotive Tool and Die (Pty) Ltd

MAHLE Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd

PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - AUTO SALVAGE SECTOR

ACME Salvage (Pty) Ltd

Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd

City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd

Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC

Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dynamic Salvage Management CC

Gounden and Gounden CC

M and D House Motors CC

Salvage Management and Disposals (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5di1rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets