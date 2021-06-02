South Africa Petroleum Industry Report 2021: Size of the Sector, Developments and Corporate Actions, & Statistics Including Sales, Price and Trade Stats

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The South African Petroleum Industry 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products. Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases and other petroleum/synthesised products is also included.

The report contains comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, developments and corporate actions, and statistics including sales, price and trade stats.

There are profiles of 76 companies including state-owned PetroSA, major players such as Sasol and Engen, suppliers such as Easigas and refiners such as Natref.



The Petroleum Industry in South Africa:

South Africa's fuel sector, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel, illuminating paraffin, fuel oil, bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas, contributes about 8.5% to the country's GDP while supplying about 18% of its primary energy. Investment in South Africa's aging refineries is necessary to avoid a widening trade deficit for liquid fuels, particularly as half of the country's six refineries currently remain shut.

However, Karoo shale gas reserves and two recent gas discoveries could transform South Africa's reliance on depleting local gas reserves and gas imports.;



Pandemic Effect:

While the petroleum sector was classified as an essential service, allowing fuel stations and refineries to continue operating during the pandemic, falling demand led to refineries shutting temporarily. Petrol sales fell by about 40% and diesel by 34% in 2020 due to a sharp decline in demand.

The pandemic led to the oil price falling to US$37 a barrel for the first time in history. The collapse in fuel demand left many petrol stations struggling.;



Rising Imports:

The downstream refined product market has gradually shifted from a net export market to net imports. South Africa has a trade deficit in petrol and diesel, driven by demand from Eskom's open cycle gas turbines, and demand from strategic sectors. South Africa is expected to become more dependent on fuel imports as the country's six refineries face an uncertain future.;



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government initiatives

5.4. Pricing

5.5. Carbon Tax

5.6. Clean Fuels

5.7. Fuel Service Station Franchising

5.8. Operating Costs

5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.10. Labour

5.11. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

