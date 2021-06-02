South Africa Petroleum Industry Report 2021: Size of the Sector, Developments and Corporate Actions, & Statistics Including Sales, Price and Trade Stats
This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products. Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases and other petroleum/synthesised products is also included.
The report contains comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, developments and corporate actions, and statistics including sales, price and trade stats.
There are profiles of 76 companies including state-owned PetroSA, major players such as Sasol and Engen, suppliers such as Easigas and refiners such as Natref.
The Petroleum Industry in South Africa:
South Africa's fuel sector, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel, illuminating paraffin, fuel oil, bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas, contributes about 8.5% to the country's GDP while supplying about 18% of its primary energy. Investment in South Africa's aging refineries is necessary to avoid a widening trade deficit for liquid fuels, particularly as half of the country's six refineries currently remain shut.
However, Karoo shale gas reserves and two recent gas discoveries could transform South Africa's reliance on depleting local gas reserves and gas imports.;
Pandemic Effect:
While the petroleum sector was classified as an essential service, allowing fuel stations and refineries to continue operating during the pandemic, falling demand led to refineries shutting temporarily. Petrol sales fell by about 40% and diesel by 34% in 2020 due to a sharp decline in demand.
The pandemic led to the oil price falling to US$37 a barrel for the first time in history. The collapse in fuel demand left many petrol stations struggling.;
Rising Imports:
The downstream refined product market has gradually shifted from a net export market to net imports. South Africa has a trade deficit in petrol and diesel, driven by demand from Eskom's open cycle gas turbines, and demand from strategic sectors. South Africa is expected to become more dependent on fuel imports as the country's six refineries face an uncertain future.;
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government initiatives
5.4. Pricing
5.5. Carbon Tax
5.6. Clean Fuels
5.7. Fuel Service Station Franchising
5.8. Operating Costs
5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.10. Labour
5.11. Environmental Concerns
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- African Group Lubricants (Pty) Ltd
- African Oxygen Ltd
- African Wax (Pty) Ltd
- Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd
- Black Knight Oil Traders (Pty) Ltd
- Blendcor (Pty) Ltd
- Blendrite Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd
- BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Camel Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd
- Desamark (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Easigas (Pty) Ltd
- Econ Oil and Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Efora Energy Ltd
- Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd
- Engen Petroleum Ltd
- Finishing Touch Trading 540 (Pty) Ltd
- Force Fuel (Pty) Ltd
- FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd
- Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- G Pearson
- G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Goldenglo Candle and Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Imbizo Petroleum Traders (Pty) Ltd
- Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd
- Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- KZN Oils (Pty) Ltd
- Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd
- Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd
- Motolube (Pty) Ltd
- National Candle and Wax (Pty) Ltd
- National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Omnia Holdings Ltd
- Oryx Oil South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)
- Petrox (Pty) Ltd
- Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Primagas CC
- Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Quantum Energy CC
- Quest Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Sasol South Africa Ltd
- Sea Lake Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd
- Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SLG (Pty) Ltd
- Spanjaard Ltd
- Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tipublox (Pty) Ltd
- Tongaat Hulett Ltd
- Tosas (Pty) Ltd
- Total South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tunica Trading 59 (Pty) Ltd
- TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd
- Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd
- Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Vivo Energy PLC
- Vryheid Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Winkelhaak Verspreiders CC
- ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
