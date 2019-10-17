South Africa Plastics and Plastic Products Manufacturing 2019: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Plastics and Plastic Products in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture of plastics and plastic products describes the state of the industry and the factors that influence it, including the latest available statistics and information on environmental concerns and continental and international information.

Manufacture of Plastics and Plastic Products:



Challenging macro-economic conditions compounded by rising input costs, and growing concern about plastic products' impact on the environment continue to have a significant effect on the performance of the local plastics and plastic products industry.



Recent figures show the volume of plastic products manufactured increased by 3.3% between May 2018 and May 2019, while the sales value of these products rose by 5.3%. According to the industry association, 60,000 people are employed in the plastics and plastic products industry, while an estimated 1,800 companies operate as converters.



Environmental Issues:



Plastics' environmental footprint has been the focus of much negative attention. Analysts estimate that as much as 80% of marine debris is made of plastic and that the material accounts for approximately 10% of landfill waste. Plastics SA is encouraging the local plastics and plastic products industry to adopt the circular economy model to ensure the industry experiences sustainable growth.



The minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries announced in July 2019 that the government was considering the introduction of a new policy to address the use of single-use plastics and their disposal management. As part of this process, which is expected to be concluded by March 2020, discussions will be held with the retail, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and packaging sectors.



There are comprehensive profiles of 55 companies. These include Sasol and KAP Industrial Holdings, which dominate the production of primary plastics through Sasol Polymers and Safripol respectively, and major producers RPC Astrapak, Nampak, Alpla, Mpact, and Transpaco, whose subsidiary East Rand Plastics is Africa's largest manufacturer of refuse bags.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.2. Trade

4.2.1. Corporate Actions

4.2.2. Regulations

4.2.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.3. Continental

4.4. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Input Costs

5.3. Environmental Concerns

5.4. Government Incentives and Support

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Alpha Plast (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Alpla Kempton Park (Pty) Ltd

Alpla Packaging SA (Pty) Ltd

Alpla Trading SA (Pty) Ltd

Amanzi Starway (Pty) Ltd

Ampa Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd

Apex Cordset Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Atlas Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Bantex South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Barrier Film Converters (Pty) Ltd

BASF Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Big Boy Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Bowler Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Chem Systems (Pty) Ltd

Ciba Packaging (Pty) Ltd

Durattract Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Fibre-Wound SA (Pty) Ltd

Flotek Pipes and Irrigation (Pty) Ltd

Global Grinders (Pty) Ltd

Gradco South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gundle Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd

Huhtamaki South Africa (Pty) Ltd

I T B Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Italpac (Pty) Ltd

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Karbochem (Pty) Ltd

MacNeil Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Marley Pipe Systems (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Masterbatch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MCG Industries (Pty) Ltd

Mpact Ltd

Nampak Ltd

NCS Resins (Pty) Ltd

OKE South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Pailpac (Pty) Ltd

Pexmart CC

Pipeflo (Pty) Ltd

Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd

Premier Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Principle Plastics (Pty) Ltd

RARE Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Rocbolt Technologies (Pty) Ltd

RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd

Sasol Ltd

Sinvac Piping (Pty) Ltd

Southern Pipeline Contractors (Pty) Ltd

SPS Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Swan Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Transpaco Ltd

Tupperware Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tyba Trading (Pty) Ltd

Ubuntu Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Unique Timberplastics (Pty) Ltd

Waxpak (Pty) Ltd

Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jej93



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

