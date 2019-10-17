South Africa Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes Manufacturing 2019: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture of soap and cleaning products, wax and polishes include comprehensive information on laundry care, dishwashing cleaners, surface care, wax products, and personal care products. It reports on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it.



Manufacture of Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes:



The manufacture of cleaning products, wax, and polishes is a well-established industry in South Africa where several multinational companies and major home-grown players compete. The annual retail sales value of cleaning products is estimated to be around R20bn, with the largest segment being laundry care. Personal hygiene products and cleaning agents have traditionally been regarded as essential items, but economic pressures have altered consumer spending patterns and household cleaning products are no longer considered a necessity.



Industry Trends:



Customer loyalty is declining, with consumers increasingly shopping around for discounts, trading down or trying different products that offer better value for money, and established brands continue to lose market share to cheaper private label brands. The decline in disposable income continues to drive demand for smaller unit sizes and for products packaged in economical refill packets. Consumers are also increasingly switching from laundry care products in powder and bar format to more concentrated cleaning products in liquid, liquid tablet or pod form.



Low Barriers to Entry:



There has been a proliferation of informal micro-manufacturers of cleaning and hygiene products, many of whom have successfully transitioned to the formal sector. Industry growth drivers include South Africa's growing middle-class, population expansion, urbanisation, and the provision of social housing, water, and sanitation to previously unserved communities.



There are profiles of 49 companies including the major multinational players such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson, major local players such as Tiger Consumer Brands, Bliss Brands, Shield Chemicals and Amka Products, and contract manufacturers such as Beige Holdings.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Health and Safety Concerns

5.4. Counterfeit Products

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Marketing and Advertising

5.7. Labour Resources

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Government Interventions



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



