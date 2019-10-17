South Africa Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes Manufacturing 2019: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Industry Associations
This report on the manufacture of soap and cleaning products, wax and polishes include comprehensive information on laundry care, dishwashing cleaners, surface care, wax products, and personal care products. It reports on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it.
Manufacture of Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes:
The manufacture of cleaning products, wax, and polishes is a well-established industry in South Africa where several multinational companies and major home-grown players compete. The annual retail sales value of cleaning products is estimated to be around R20bn, with the largest segment being laundry care. Personal hygiene products and cleaning agents have traditionally been regarded as essential items, but economic pressures have altered consumer spending patterns and household cleaning products are no longer considered a necessity.
Industry Trends:
Customer loyalty is declining, with consumers increasingly shopping around for discounts, trading down or trying different products that offer better value for money, and established brands continue to lose market share to cheaper private label brands. The decline in disposable income continues to drive demand for smaller unit sizes and for products packaged in economical refill packets. Consumers are also increasingly switching from laundry care products in powder and bar format to more concentrated cleaning products in liquid, liquid tablet or pod form.
Low Barriers to Entry:
There has been a proliferation of informal micro-manufacturers of cleaning and hygiene products, many of whom have successfully transitioned to the formal sector. Industry growth drivers include South Africa's growing middle-class, population expansion, urbanisation, and the provision of social housing, water, and sanitation to previously unserved communities.
There are profiles of 49 companies including the major multinational players such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson, major local players such as Tiger Consumer Brands, Bliss Brands, Shield Chemicals and Amka Products, and contract manufacturers such as Beige Holdings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Input Costs
5.3. Health and Safety Concerns
5.4. Counterfeit Products
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Marketing and Advertising
5.7. Labour Resources
5.8. Environmental Concerns
5.9. Government Interventions
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- A J North (Pty) Ltd
- Acorn Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Amka Products (Pty) Ltd
- Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd
- Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd
- Beige Holdings Ltd
- Blendwell Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Bliss Brands (Pty) Ltd
- CANSA (Pty) Ltd
- CAVI Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Chemetall (Pty) Ltd
- Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd
- Dynachem (Pty) Ltd
- Ebinter Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Ecolab (Pty) Ltd
- Ecozyme Enzymes CC
- Elegant Line Trading 237 (Pty) Ltd
- Elizabeth Arden (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd
- Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hychem (Pty) Ltd
- ImproChem (Pty) Ltd
- Industroclean (Pty) Ltd
- Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd
- Kemklean (Pty) Ltd
- Kimberly-Clark of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- L'Oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- LBN Trading Anterprise (Pty) Ltd
- Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Medichem (Pty) Ltd
- OptimusBio (Pty) Ltd
- P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd
- Prime Product Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Reinol-Janek Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ritch Chem CC
- S A F I C (Pty) Ltd
- S C Johnson and Son of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sasol South Africa Ltd
- Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd
- Sealed Air Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Shield Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Soap Factory CC (The)
- Themzak Cleaning Chemicals CC
- Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
- Tooch and Klopper Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
