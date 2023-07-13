South Africa Textile Industry Report 2023 Featuring Key Players - Standerton, Helm, The Good Hope Textile, Samil Natural Fibres Gelvenor, Ninian and Lester, & Glodina Towelling

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Textile Industry in South Africa in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the industrial activities relating to the preparation of wool and cotton fibres, the spinning of these into yarn and the weaving of yarns into fabrics for use in downstream clothing.

It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, production and sales data, volumes and capacity utilisation, key trends and notable players.

There are profiles of 22 companies including textile mills such as Standerton and Helm and manufacturers such as The Good Hope Textile Corporation (Da Gama Textiles), Samil Natural Fibres Gelvenor Africa, Ninian and Lester and Glodina Towelling.

The Textile Industry in South Africa

The clothing, textiles, footwear and leather manufacturing masterplan, implemented in 2019, has led to some recovery and improvement in the textile industry including a steady increase in employment and production and revenue growth.

Change is underpinned by strong wool production and revitalised cotton production. Stakeholders say the masterplan presents opportunities, but there is a long road ahead before substantial progress is evident in an industry which is a fraction of what it once was.

Localisation

Strong competition from international clothing companies has led retailers to try to build a competitive advantage based on a quick response, which requires greater localisation of production, including textile production for fabrics made up in South Africa. This has seen an increase in local clothing and textile manufacturing's contribution to GDP, although it remains relatively small.

Growth Potential

The sector has been consistently identified by government as a strategic priority due to the labour intensity of manufacturing and its potential to support sustainable industrialisation, low- and semi-skilled employment, and export growth.

There is a large presence of small and micro-enterprises and many informal operations in the sector. Capital-intensive technologies remain very expensive, and textile and clothing production is a relatively low profit-margin business.

Factories lack specialisation and have not kept up with technological changes, which has led to lower efficiencies. Structural constraints and the poor economy, limit the growth potential of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Crime
6.5. Infrastructure
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.8. Government Support and Initiatives
6.9. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDICES

  • Appendix 1 - Summary of Notable Players
  • Appendix 2 - Textile Industry Import Tariffs, 2022

COMPANY PROFILES

  • Aranda Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd
  • Beier Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Colibri Towelling Western Cape (Pty) Ltd
  • DesleeMattex (Pty) Ltd
  • Gelvenor Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Glodina Towelling (Pty) Ltd
  • Good Hope Textile Corporation (Pty) Ltd (The)
  • Helm Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd
  • Ivili Loboya (Pty) Ltd
  • J M V Textiles (Pty) Ltd
  • Multiknit (Pty) Ltd
  • Ninian and Lester (Pty) Ltd
  • Old Nick Fabrics (Pty) Ltd
  • Prilla 2000 (Pty) Ltd
  • Rotex Fabrics (Pty) Ltd
  • Samil Natural Fibres (Pty) Ltd
  • Sesli Textiles (Pty) Ltd
  • Standerton Mills (Pty) Ltd
  • Stucken and Company (Pty) Ltd
  • Svenmill (Pty) Ltd
  • Yarntex (Pty) Ltd
  • Yellowwood Trading 22 (Pty) Ltd

