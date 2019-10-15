South Africa Veterinary Activities Market 2019: Education, Practices, Research and Innovation in the Livestock, Wildlife, and Domestic Animal Sectors

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Activities including Veterinary Research in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

June 2019 statistics indicate there are 6,808 veterinary and para-veterinary practitioners registered in South Africa, 17% more than there were in 2016.

This report focuses on Veterinary Services and Veterinary Research in South Africa, and includes information on state and private veterinarian education, practices, research and innovation in the livestock, wildlife, and domestic animal sectors.



The report includes information on the manufacture of vaccines and dispensing, pet food innovation, animal welfare, animal diseases, pharmaceuticals and pet health insurance. It also describes corporate actions locally and internationally such as the US$2bn acquisition by Zoetis of veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis, and of Norland Sett Vaks to increase its product portfolio for vaccines, as well as Vallee SA to expand into animal health products.

Tough economic conditions are expected to affect growth in the pet care industry. Some of the priorities for the sector include providing veterinary services to small farmers in rural areas, developing a national programme to prevent and control diseases, improving South Africa's status as a leading country in veterinary research and diagnostics and improving accessibility, availability, and affordability of veterinary services.



Research and Innovation:



Research institutions conduct research in animal sciences, crop sciences, research and innovation systems, and agricultural economics and capacity development. Current research includes animal genetics to determine sustainable utilisation and conservation of livestock, as well as research on crop genetic engineering for biofuel.



Magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound scans, and laparoscopy are now used routinely in animal healthcare, while wearables are increasingly being used to monitor animal health. Among other innovations, farmers are using mobile sensors to monitor health and increase productivity, while 3D printing is being used in areas such as prosthetics design.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Cyclicality

5.6. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s5hvr



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

