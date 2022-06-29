South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Report 2022: Growing Consumer Preference for OTC Medication

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Within the local and global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies markets, the preference for over-the-counter (OTC) medication is spreading amongst consumers, due to the rising costs of healthcare, and the fact that OTC medication is accessible and more cost-effective. Further contributing to this preference is the fact that consumers are increasingly stocking up on OTC Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies in preparation for when they may need it, as well as a boom in e-commerce and home delivery services, which is further supporting the preference for at-home treatment.



In terms of the South African market, the local Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market, which includes Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies, achieved growth of 9.8% year-on-year in retail value terms, between 2020 and 2021. Moreover, the market is predicted to experience robust grow, achieving an estimated 10.4% CAGR until 2026.

The report provides a holistic perspective of the Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis. Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market environment and its future.



The South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

Which are the key markets within the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

What are the latest Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2016-2021 Actual, 2022-2026 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19), and distribution channels?

What are the latest South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Manufacturer & Distributor Section

Which are the key manufacturing and distributor players in the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

For each key player, what is the latest company news in terms of products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

Which popular Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Retail and Pricing Analysis Section

Which are the key retail players (retail house brands) in the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

What are the prices of popular OTC Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies brands/products across South African retail pharmacies?

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Drivers and Challenges

1. GLOBAL COUGH, COLD AND FLU REMEDIES INDUSTRY



2. SOUTH AFRICAN COUGH, COLD AND FLU REMEDIES INDUSTRY



3. SOUTH AFRICAN COUGH, COLD AND FLU REMEDIES MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

3.1 Adcock Ingram: Overview

3.2 Adcock Ingram: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.3 Aspen Pharmacare: Overview

3.4 Aspen Pharmacare: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.5 Bayer AG: Overview

3.6 Bayer AG: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.7 Cipla Medpro: Overview

3.8 Cipla Medpro: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc: Overview

3.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.11 iNova Pharmaceuticals: Overview

3.12 iNova Pharmaceuticals: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.13 Johnson & Johnson: Overview

3.14 Johnson & Johnson: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.15 Nativa: Overview

3.16 Nativa: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.17 Novartis: Overview & Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brand/Products

3.18 Procter & Gamble: Overview

3.19 Procter & Gamble: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.20 Reckitt Benckiser: Overview

3.21 Reckitt Benckiser: Cough, Cold and Flu Remedy Brands/Products

3.22 South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Manufacturers & Distributors: Other



4. SOUTH AFRICAN COUGH, COLD AND FLU REMEDIES RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

4.1 South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Retail Overview

4.2 South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adcock Ingram

Aspen Pharmacare

Bayer AG

Cipla Medpro

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc

iNova Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Nativa

Novartis

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt

ACDOCO SA

Ascendis Health

Austell

Brunel Laboratoria

Clippa Sales

DB Pharmaceuticals

Kalbe International

Mondelez International

Pharma Dynamics

SA Natural Products

