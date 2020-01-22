South African Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market Insights, 2019 - Growth of E-Commerce Sales and Increasing Demand for Just-in-Time Deliveries Drives the Market
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel Services (Other than National Postal Services) in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers courier, express and parcel activities other than national postal activities. It includes the delivery of letters, postcards, printed matter, small parcel, and other postal articles. This report describes the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it. It examines the effects of disruption, regulation, e-commerce, road infrastructure, new delivery model sand environmental issues on the industry.
There are comprehensive profiles of 27 companies. These include courier companies such as Courier Guy, FedEx Express and DHL, as well as e-commerce companies such as Takealot and companies such as Super Group, which bought 80% of specialist overnight cargo business Cargo Works.
Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Although the courier, express and parcel services sector faces weak economic conditions, it is benefitting from the growth in e-commerce sales, increasing demand for just-in-time deliveries and from the poor service provided by the post office. Increasing customer demand for speedy and flexible deliveries and the growth of disruptive startups and innovative delivery options are forcing traditional operators to review their distribution strategies and in some cases partner with or invest in new disruptive on-demand delivery companies to provide innovative and alternative delivery options.
New Developments
While the poor economy and low business and consumer confidence are affecting the volume of goods requiring express delivery, the development of the on-demand economy is providing growth drivers for the industry. These include the need for speedy deliveries created by the rise in online shopping, inefficient service delivery levels from the post office, the need for just-in-time delivery of parts and components to minimise stock levels and save costs and delivery demands for medical products. The continuous development of drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles are driving ongoing change in the industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Rising Operating Costs
5.3. Road Conditions and Infrastructure
5.4. Digital Communications and e-Commerce
5.5. Alternative Delivery Models
5.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
5.8. Environmental Issues
5.9. Crime and Security
5.10. Cyclicality
5.11. Electricity Supply Constraints
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- Aramex South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- AVL Healthcare (PTY) Ltd
- Bidair Services (PTY) Ltd
- Business Express of South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Courier Guy (PTY) Ltd (The)
- Courier-It SA (PTY) Ltd
- DHL International (PTY) Ltd
- DPD Laser Express Logistics (PTY) Ltd
- DSV South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Fedex Express South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Freight Innovations (PTY) Ltd
- Globeflight Worldwide Express (SA) (PTY) Ltd
- Groupair (S A) (PTY) Ltd
- Internet Express (PTY) Ltd
- Isicabucabu Franchising (PTY) Ltd
- Laser Group (PTY) Ltd (The)
- Pargopoints (PTY) Ltd
- RAM Transport (South Africa) (PTY) Ltd
- RTT Group (PTY) Ltd
- Skynet South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Southgate Courier Service CC
- Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (SOC) Ltd
- Super Group Trading (PTY) Ltd
- Takealot Online (Rf) (PTY) Ltd
- TNT Express Worldwide (SA) (PTY) Ltd
- UPS SCS South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Value Logistics Ltd
