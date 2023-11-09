South African Insulated Wire and Cable Industry 2023: A Report on Production, Trends, and Market Outlook

09 Nov, 2023, 17:30 ET
Industry Overview
This sector's performance is critical to infrastructure development and directly supports the growth of numerous industries, including:
- Electrical power transmission
- Telecommunications
- Construction
- Automotive sectors
Challenges and Opportunities
The insulated wire and cable manufacturing industry is navigating through:
- Increased market competition
- Fluctuating costs of raw materials
- Stringent regulatory requirements
- Advancements in technology impacting production costs
However, opportunities exist in:
- Product innovation
- Export market growth
- Adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices
Cable Theft Impact
- Cable theft is a major disruptive force, impacting the economy with production delays and infrastructure damage.
- Potential benefits from the replacement demand for cables, balancing out high replacement costs against new orders.
Market Trends
- Renewable energy projects spurring the need for specialized cables.
- Growing demand for fiber optic cable due to higher bandwidth needs.
- Smart grid development necessitating advanced cabling solutions.
Report Features
Key elements of the report include:
- Industry value chain and geographic analysis
- Market segmentation and raw material pricing
- Profiles on leading industry players such as South Ocean Electric Wire Company and Aberdare Cables
Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of industry competition
- Examination of barriers to entry and industry ownership structures
Industry Outlook
The report provides:
- An assessment of the industry's current state
- A forecast on the industry's direction and potential growth areas
COMPANY PROFILES
- A T C (Pty) Ltd
- Aberdare Cables (Pty) Ltd
- AC-DC Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- Alvern Cables (Pty) Ltd
- AM Hengtong Africa Telecoms (Pty) Ltd
- Empire Trading Co 102 (Pty) Ltd
- Flexicor Cables (Pty) Ltd
- KGX Kabletek (Pty) Ltd
- Malesela Taihan Electric Cable (Pty) Ltd
- South Ocean Electric Wire Company (Pty) Ltd
- Tulisa Cables (Pty) Ltd
- Voltex (Pty) Ltd
- Yangtze Optics Africa Cable (Pty) Ltd
