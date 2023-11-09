South African Insulated Wire and Cable Industry 2023: A Report on Production, Trends, and Market Outlook

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Insulated Wire and Cable in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the industry that plays a crucial role in the country's infrastructure, power, telecommunications, and key economic sectors. The report offers detailed insights into industry operations, market size, and future directions.

Industry Overview

This sector's performance is critical to infrastructure development and directly supports the growth of numerous industries, including:

  • Electrical power transmission
  • Telecommunications
  • Construction
  • Automotive sectors

Challenges and Opportunities

The insulated wire and cable manufacturing industry is navigating through:

  • Increased market competition
  • Fluctuating costs of raw materials
  • Stringent regulatory requirements
  • Advancements in technology impacting production costs

However, opportunities exist in:

  • Product innovation
  • Export market growth
  • Adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices

Cable Theft Impact

  • Cable theft is a major disruptive force, impacting the economy with production delays and infrastructure damage.
  • Potential benefits from the replacement demand for cables, balancing out high replacement costs against new orders.

Market Trends

  • Renewable energy projects spurring the need for specialized cables.
  • Growing demand for fiber optic cable due to higher bandwidth needs.
  • Smart grid development necessitating advanced cabling solutions.

Report Features

Key elements of the report include:

  • Industry value chain and geographic analysis
  • Market segmentation and raw material pricing
  • Profiles on leading industry players such as South Ocean Electric Wire Company and Aberdare Cables

Competitive Landscape

  • Analysis of industry competition
  • Examination of barriers to entry and industry ownership structures

Industry Outlook

The report provides:

  • An assessment of the industry's current state
  • A forecast on the industry's direction and potential growth areas


COMPANY PROFILES

  • A T C (Pty) Ltd
  • Aberdare Cables (Pty) Ltd
  • AC-DC Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
  • Alvern Cables (Pty) Ltd
  • AM Hengtong Africa Telecoms (Pty) Ltd
  • Empire Trading Co 102 (Pty) Ltd
  • Flexicor Cables (Pty) Ltd
  • KGX Kabletek (Pty) Ltd
  • Malesela Taihan Electric Cable (Pty) Ltd
  • South Ocean Electric Wire Company (Pty) Ltd
  • Tulisa Cables (Pty) Ltd
  • Voltex (Pty) Ltd
  • Yangtze Optics Africa Cable (Pty) Ltd

