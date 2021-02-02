South African Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis with Profiles of 122 Local and International Companies Including Sanofi, Aspen and Adcock Ingram
The pharmaceutical sector is dominated by multinational pharmaceutical companies. Although a greater variety of products is available in the private sector, the public health sector consumes the largest volume of pharmaceuticals. Vaccines and ARVs for HIV infection account for more than 50% of total public health sector expenditure on pharmaceuticals. While almost 70% of the pharmaceutical products that are used are locally-produced, various active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products are imported. The sector is highly regulated and the development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals are strictly controlled.
Essential Provider: As a supplier of essential products, the pharmaceutical industry has been able to withstand the economic downturn of the past decade better than many other industries. The weak exchange rate has driven up the price of imported ingredients and finished products. Price agreements between government and suppliers have reduced the cost of pharmaceuticals used in public sector hospitals and primary care clinics. Manufacturers' profit margins continue to narrow.
Sanitisers: Demand for sanitisers and hygiene products in response to coronavirus has seen a number of non-specialist producers and suppliers enter the market. Some public sector sanitiser suppliers have charged inflated prices and/or supplied substandard products.
This report focuses on the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in South Africa and includes the wholesale and retail trade in pharmaceutical products. It includes information on the state and size of the sector and influencing factors including the response to coronavirus, regulation, research and development and competition.
There are profiles of 122 companies including international companies operating in South Africa such as Cipla, Sanofi and Novartis, major local manufacturers such as Aspen and Adcock Ingram and retailers including Clicks and Dis-Chem. Other profiles include state-owned South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, whose subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes is one of the world's largest producers of medical radioisotopes and radioisotope-based diagnostic imaging and therapy products, and Alpha Pharm pharmacies, the largest group of independent community pharmacies in South Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Government Interventions
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Labour Resources
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Drug Abuse
5.8. Substandard Products
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- African Medicines (Pty) Ltd
- Afriplex (Pty) Ltd
- Aim Africa
- Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd
- Amka Products (Pty) Ltd
- Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ascendis Health Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd
- Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bayer (Pty) Ltd
- Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd
- Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Bioclones (Pty) Ltd
- Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Bitek Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Branson Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Caprichem (Pty) Ltd
- Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd
- Chemtron Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Columbia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Comed Health (Pty) Ltd
- Deluxe Chemicals Cc
- Deon Schoeman Cc
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Dynachem (Pty) Ltd
- Ecolab (Pty) Ltd
- Eli Lilly (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
- Evohealth (Pty) Ltd
- Ferring (Pty) Ltd
- Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd
- H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd
- Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd
- Herbalife International South Africa Ltd
- Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Hymed (Pty) Ltd
- Imbc Investment (Pty) Ltd
- Imvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd
- Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Iszipharm Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Joe Soap Cc
- Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd
- Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kevali Chemical Group (Pty) Ltd
- Lakato (Pty) Ltd
- Medichem (Pty) Ltd
- Mega Magic Cc
- Merck (Pty) Ltd
- Msd (Pty) Ltd
- National Bioproducts Institute
- Nativa (Pty) Ltd
- Neolife International (Pty) Ltd
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd
- New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nutritional Holdings Ltd
- Omnia Holdings Ltd
- P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Parceval (Pty) Ltd
- Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmaforce (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
- Platchem (Pty) Ltd
- Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd
- Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Roche Products (Pty) Ltd
- S a F I C (Pty) Ltd
- S a Natural Products (Pty) Ltd
- S Buys (Pty) Ltd
- Safarmex (Pty) Ltd
- Safety Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Sisonke Partnership (The)
- Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Soc Ltd (The)
- Spar Group Ltd (The)
- Specialised Maintenance Products (Pty) Ltd
- Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Spectank (Pty) Ltd
- Tevo (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Topmed Health Care Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Touchless Germ Control Western Cape Cc
- Transpharm (Pty) Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Holdings Ltd
- Xixia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
