South Africa's Cannabis/CBD Industry Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.4% Between 2022 and 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Cannabis/CBD Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While Cannabis use remains taboo among some South Africans, an increasing number of consumers are becoming more accepting regarding its use.

More specifically, legalisation, government support, and the potential economic advantages offered by the South African Cannabis market, have led to the increased legitimisation of Cannabis and Cannabis-based products.

Furthermore, South Africans are becoming increasingly educated around the use of Cannabis and are more easily able to safely grow their own Cannabis, rather than acquiring it from questionable sources.



Within the South African context, the Cannabis industry has also experienced positive performance. In terms of Cannabidiol (CBD), the market increased significantly in terms of retail value RSP, between 2019 and 2021.

Additionally, the market is expected to continue to grow at CAGR of approximately 28.4% between 2022 and 2026. This growth in the CBD market, the economic potential of Cannabis, as well as Cannabis becoming legal for personal use, has led to more South Africans viewing Cannabis and CBD products in a more favourable light.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Cannabis/CBD market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Cannabis/CBD market environment and its future.



Key Questions This Report Answers



The South African Cannabis/CBD Industry Landscape Report 2022 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:



For the Global Cannabis/CBD Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics of the global Cannabis industry?

Which are the key markets and developments within the global Cannabis industry?

What are the global Cannabis industry trends, innovations and technologies, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Cannabis/CBD Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2019-2021 Actual, 2021-2026 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are some of the legal developments in the South African Cannabis industry in terms of Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD)?

What are the South African Cannabis industry trends, innovations and technologies, drivers, and challenges

For the South African Cannabis/CBD Manufacturer & Distributor Section:

Which are the key manufacturing players and distributors in the South African Cannabis industry?

Which popular Cannabis brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Cannabis/CBD Retail and Pricing Analysis Section:

Which are the key independent and online retail players in the South African Cannabis industry?

What are the prices of popular Cannabis/CBD brands Souht African retail outlets (retail pharmacies, as well as independent and online retailers)?

Who Is This Report for?



This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

Industry C Level Executives

Directors

Industry Strategists

Marketing Professionals

Market Research and Intelligence Managers

Business Development Professionals

Product Developers

Product Marketers and Strategists

Product Managers

Project Managers

Suppliers

Traders

Companies Mentioned

Adcock Ingram

Africanpure

Alchemy Elixzar

Alpha CBD

Back 2 Roots

BIOMUTI

Cannabis Queen

cannaHEAL

Cheeba Africa

Cibdol

Coyne Healthcare

Elixinol

fourfivecbd

Goodleaf

Releaf Pharmaceuticals

Ascendis Health

BIOMEDCAN

Buddha Teas

Canna Coffee Company

Cannabex

Cannabis Energy Drink

CBD Biotechnologies

CannaBucha

Happy Culture

Koi CBD

Nativa

Pharma Dynamics

Rhodes Food Group (RFG)

Soaring Free Superfoods

Whoomph Apothecary

Wild Hemp

CBDstore

Faithful to Nature

Wellness Warehouse

CBD Oil Solutions

Hemporium

Organica

Virescent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckvex1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets