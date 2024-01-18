South Africa's iGaming Rise: Global Tech Company SOFTSWISS Acquires Turfsport

News provided by

SOFTSWISS

18 Jan, 2024, 05:03 ET

GZIRA, Malta, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a leading tech company in the iGaming industry, acquires a majority stake in Turfsport, a leading South African provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto. This move aligns with the SOFTSWISS goal of expanding its international presence.

Continue Reading
South Africa's iGaming Rise: Global Tech Company SOFTSWISS Acquires Turfsport
South Africa's iGaming Rise: Global Tech Company SOFTSWISS Acquires Turfsport

For over 35 years, Turfsport has been offering fully managed end-to-end solutions for online, mobile, and retail operators. The total number of bets placed by all Turfsport clients across various platforms exceeds 1.5 billion annually. Currently, more than 40 operators in South Africa utilise Turfsport's platform for horse racing, lotto, and sports betting.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: "Acquiring a successful local company is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to enter a new market. I am pleased to announce the completion of this long-awaited deal. With this agreement, SOFTSWISS takes a significant step forward in its extensive expansion into South Africa and the African continent. I believe this region is becoming the next focal point globally, following Latin America.

"What's even more valuable for us is that we not only gain market presence but also access technologies developed over the last 35 years by world-class specialists. We look forward to enhancing our product portfolio and continuing our commitment to providing high-end solutions to our partners."

Christian Neuberger, CEO at Turfsport, comments: "To provide more innovation and react faster to the growing demands of the iGaming industry, Turfsport was looking for an international partner that would complement our strong brand in South Africa, and we are absolutely delighted to have found the ideal partner in SOFTSWISS and its dynamic and fast-growing team.

"Both companies look forward to delivering innovative product enhancements and services, giving our customers the competitive edge to grow and succeed in an increasingly dynamic market. We are all truly excited about the winning combination of Turfsport's local and SOFTSWISS' international expertise and the prospects for this duo in the South African and African markets."

The strategic move of the Turfsport acquisition aims to strengthen the SOFTSWISS product portfolio, catering to regional needs. In addition, leveraging Turfsport's excellent reputation and visibility in the African market, SOFTSWISS will reinforce its local presence.

The SOFTSWISS team is eager to share insights into the South African market during ICE London 2024 at Stand N8-231.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320911/Global_iGaming_Giant.jpg

Also from this source

Descubra as principais tendências de iGaming para 2024 na pesquisa exaustiva da SOFTSWISS

Descubra as principais tendências de iGaming para 2024 na pesquisa exaustiva da SOFTSWISS

Os jogadores gravitam em torno de um senso mais profundo de comunidade promovido pela competição, interação social e colaboração no jogo – é uma das...
Une étude approfondie de SOFTSWISS révèle les principales tendances de l'iGaming pour 2024

Une étude approfondie de SOFTSWISS révèle les principales tendances de l'iGaming pour 2024

Une étude sur les tendances 2024 de l'industrie révèle que les joueurs sont attirés par le sentiment d'avoir un but et d'appartenir à une communauté, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.