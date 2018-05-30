South America Polyurethane Chemicals and Products End-Use Markets Report 2018

The information contained within the report is fully updated from the previous edition of an in-depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America, published in November 2016. The report presents market data according to individual PU product types and contains the latest information and industry developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Products And End-Uses

1.4 Units Of Volume

1.5 Forecasts



2. Automotive

2.1 World Automotive Industry Overview

2.2 Automotive Production In South America

2.3 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Automotive Industry In South America

2.3.1 Plastics Consumption In The Automotive Industry

2.3.2 Total Production Of Polyurethane Used In The Automotive Industry By End Use

2.4 Market Trends & Influences

2.4.1 Automotive Production

2.4.2 Polyurethane Usage



3. Building & Construction

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Construction Industry In South America

3.2.1 Sandwich Panels

3.2.2 Spray Foam

3.2.3 One-Component Foam (Ocf)

3.2.4 Pipe-In-Pipe/Pre-Insulated Pipe

3.2.5 Slabstock

3.2.6 Coatings

3.2.7 Adhesives & Sealants

Insulated Glazing

Construction Sealants

Construction Adhesives

3.3 Market Trends & Influences

3.3.1 Panels

3.3.2 Spray Foam

3.3.3 One-Component Foam (Ocf)

3.3.4 Pipe-In-Pipe/ Pre-Insulated Pipe

3.3.5 Slabstock

3.3.6 Coatings

3.3.7 Adhesives And Sealants

3.3.8 Binders

3.3.9 Puds



4. Footwear

4.1 Industry Overview

4.1.1 Global Footwear Market

4.1.2 Global Footwear Production

4.1.3 South America Footwear Industry

4.2 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Footwear Industry In South America

4.3 Market Trends & Influences

4.3.1 Elastomers

4.3.2 Adhesives



5. Furniture & Bedding

5.1 Industry Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 The Furniture Industry In South America

5.2 Major Uses Of Polyurethanes In The Furniture & Bedding Industry In South America

5.3 Market Trends And Influences

5.3.1 Flexible & Moulded Foams

5.3.2 Coatings



6. Refrigeration

6.1 Industry Overview

6.2 Major Uses For Polyurethane In The Refrigeration Industry In South America

6.3 Market Trends And Influences



