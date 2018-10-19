South America Retail Analytics Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South America retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% by 2023, owing to continuing growth in internet and smart devices penetration across the region.



Increasing demand for advanced technology-based analytics solutions, growing number of digitization initiatives by governments across the region, and rising awareness of data analytics and marketing services are expected to positively influence the region's retail analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced automation techniques across retail sector would aid growth in the market.



South America Retail Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in South America:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the South America retail analytics market are



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Qlik

Infor

Tibco Software Inc.

Tableau Software

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. South America Retail Analytics Market Landscape



5. South America Retail Analytics Market Outlook



6. Brazil Retail Analytics Market Outlook



7. Argentina Retail Analytics Market Outlook



8. Colombia Retail Analytics Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Strategic Recommendations



