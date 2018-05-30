Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America with focus on rigid foams.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Rest of South America

This report contains the Rigid Foam coverage as follows:

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous)

Flexible-Faced Panels

Slabstock

Sprayed Foam (SPF)

Refrigeration (Commercial & Domestic Appliances)

One-Component Foam (OCF)

Moulded Rigid Foam

Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation

Other

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Rigid Foam Products

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Rigid Foam Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Rigid Foam Panels

3.2 Major Producers of SPF/OCF Foam

3.3 Major Producers of In-Situ Foam

4. Total South America Rigid Foam

4.1 Rigid Foam Trends - SA

4.2 Growth in Product of Rigid Foam

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - SA

4.4 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumptions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bvq5w/south_america?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-america-rigid-foams-polyurethane-chemicals-and-products-report-2018-300656631.html

