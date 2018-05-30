South America Rigid Foams Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America 2018 - Volume 3 Rigid Foam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America with focus on rigid foams.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Rest of South America
This report contains the Rigid Foam coverage as follows:
- Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous)
- Flexible-Faced Panels
- Slabstock
- Sprayed Foam (SPF)
- Refrigeration (Commercial & Domestic Appliances)
- One-Component Foam (OCF)
- Moulded Rigid Foam
- Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation
- Other
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Rigid Foam Products
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Rigid Foam Product Description
2.1 Product Description
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Rigid Foam Panels
3.2 Major Producers of SPF/OCF Foam
3.3 Major Producers of In-Situ Foam
4. Total South America Rigid Foam
4.1 Rigid Foam Trends - SA
4.2 Growth in Product of Rigid Foam
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - SA
4.4 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption
4.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumptions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bvq5w/south_america?w=5
