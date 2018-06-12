South and Central America LNG Markets 2018-2025

The Future of South and Central America LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.

Review of South and Central America LNG Markets in 2017

The section illustrates a quick analysis of the South and Central America LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.

Current Status of LNG projects

Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.



LNG Infrastructure Details

Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included



LNG Capacity Outlook

Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022



LNG supply- Demand Outlook

Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.



Emergence of Global LNG Contracts



Competitive Scenario

Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.



Country wise Analysis

Across all markets in South and Central America, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.



Recent Industry Developments



The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.



Companies Mentioned



AES Corporation

BiobioGenera

Bolognesi Energia S.A.

BP P.L.C

Cheniere Energy Inc.

COMPLEJO GNL DEL ESTE S.A .

. EBRASIL Energia Ltda.

EcoElectrica Inc.

Empresa Nacional del Petroleo

Enagas S.A.

Energia Argentina S.A.

Engie SA

Gas Natural SDG S.A.

Gas Sayago S.A.

General Electric Company

Golar Power Ltd.

Hunt Oil Company

Inversiones Bahia

La Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO)

(CODELCO) Marubeni Corporation

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS)

Pio S.A.S

Praxair Inc.

Prumo Logistica S.A.

Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority (PREPA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. SK Energy Co. Ltd.

Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao S.A. E.S.P. (SPEC)

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited

YPF S.A.

