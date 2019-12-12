South Asia Solar Energy Market, Forecast to 2029 by Installed Capacity, Demand & Project Capacity

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Asia Solar Energy Market Size and Outlook Report by Installed Capacity, by Demand, by Project Capacity (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Solar Energy Market in South Asia is mainly dominated by India.

Electricity demand has been on a fast track in India in recent years and will continue to accelerate its speed in the coming years. To fulfil the growing power demand in the country, enormous power generation capacity needs to be installed. The Power for all' initiative has fuelled the installation of new power generation capacities across the country.



The Indian central government, as well as its state bodies, are auctioning tenders to build large scale solar projects. India is expected to become one of the largest solar energy markets in the coming decade. The solar energy demand increased drastically, mainly due to favourable government policies for renewable energy. Indian solar PV industry will continue to be the most important market in the near future. The country solar industry becomes the third-largest solar market behind China and the US in terms of cumulative installed capacity.



In Bangladesh, a significant number of solar domestic energy systems are installed at homes. The use of solar energy on such a scale is highly beneficial as still a large portion of the population do not have access to grids. The Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy & Action Plan has also supported deploying solar power system for homes.



The Feed-in-Tariff (Fit) or Clean Energy Cashback is yet to be implemented but once in action would support the solar energy sector. Such initiatives with a combination of better financing opportunities and public awareness towards PV technology would boost the solar energy market in Bangladesh.



Pakistan has been facing a severe energy crisis for years. The country has tremendous potential and opportunity to meet its power needs from renewable sources, particularly solar power due to its ideal climate condition. The government is working to develop sustainable and commercially viable market conditions for the solar market.

