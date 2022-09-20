South Asia Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2022: The Fastest Growing Markets for Textile and Clothing Exports by Product Category for Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: South Asia, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report in our flagship series contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The report includes detailed information on textile and clothing production by country and it highlights the fastest growing markets for textile and clothing exports from each country by product category.

Also, it provides analyses of developments in the South Asia region and government measures relating to the countries featured. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries.

Clothing exports from Bangladesh were up in 2020/21 and also during July 2021-April 2022 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, reflecting a recovery after exports had declined in 2019/20 as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile and clothing exports from India shot up in 2021, reflecting increases in sales to all of the country's major geographical markets, and textile and clothing production in India was up during the country's 2021/22 financial year.

Similarly, textile and clothing exports from Pakistan rose in 2021, reflecting growth in sales to all of the country's major geographical markets. They were also higher during January-April 2022 than they had been in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, production of textiles in Pakistan was up noticeably in the country's 2020/21 financial year, and it was slightly higher during July 2021-March 2022. Textile and clothing exports from Sri Lanka rose in 2021, reflecting increases in sales to all of the country's major geographical markets. Textile production in Sri Lanka also rose in 2021 but clothing production fell.

