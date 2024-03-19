South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Partners with ZestyAI to Optimize Customer Experience and Property Inspections

ZestyAI's property intelligence solutions are used to identify property vulnerabilities, improving risk outcomes for both insurance carriers and property owners

SAN FRANCISCO and CAYCE, S.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, ZestyAI , the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced an agreement with South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company ("SCFBMIC"). This agreement will leverage ZestyAI's advanced property analytics solutions to optimize the inspection process for SCFBMIC and accurately assess property risk.

SCFBMIC will be utilizing ZestyAI's property risk analytics, including Digital Roof™ and Location Insights™ products, which use computer vision and machine learning to extract insights from aerial and satellite imagery, tax assessments, building permits, and infrastructure data, among other unique data sources, for over 150 million residential and commercial properties.

"Our priority is delivering a personalized and positive experience to our customers. With that in mind, we recognize that on-site inspections are both costly and time-consuming, and that can impact customer satisfaction," said Randall Graham, SCFBMIC Regional Underwriting Manager. "By leveraging ZestyAI's comprehensive property insights, we will be able to better manage our on-site inspection process, identifying the properties that need that extra level of attention, allocating our field inspection resources to the properties where they are needed the most."

"Insurers need accurate, property-specific data to help them determine the true risk for each property," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "By leveraging our Z-PROPERTY Location Insights and Digital Roof products, SCFBMIC has access to key insights such as roof quality, the presence of secondary structures, solar panels, skylights, and information on roof penetrations, as well as vegetation density, and even yard debris for every property. With this information, they are empowered to make informed and transparent risk decisions to continue to deliver best-in-class services to their valued customers."

SCFBMIC will leverage ZestyAI's Digital Roof to comprehensively assess roof risk condition and value. AI-generated 3D analysis goes beyond roof quality to assess facets, angles, penetrations, and objects for unparalleled insights into roof condition, complexity, and potential points of failure. ZestyAI's Location Insights delivers highly accurate property information on the parcel and structure for all properties in the US - all of which are obtained instantly without ever stepping on-site. Location Insights identifies high-risk property features, such as swimming pools, trampolines, lot debris, and overhanging vegetation, for accurate underwriting, precise rating, and transparency with customers.

Leveraging this data will allow SCFBMIC to provide their customers with faster and more accurate service by looking at individual property features to make better risk decisions. Because features are assessed without ever stepping foot on the property, using them allows for a less intrusive, more efficient, process, even in remote or difficult-to-access areas.

About South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company is a multi-line property and casualty insurance company established to provide quality service and competitive rates for their policyholders. SCFBMIC is supported by their conservative leadership's commitment to solid growth and investment. SCFBMIC is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in the state of South Carolina, with local claims professionals and agents who live in the same communities as their policyholders.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI is the leading property and climate risk platform for Property and Casualty insurers in North America. The company has revolutionized the world's understanding and management of property and climate perils by combining artificial intelligence with historical losses and cutting-edge data sources. Many leading insurers trust ZestyAI's platform to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI helps insurers make more informed underwriting decisions, rate fairly and accurately, and improve customer experience through actionable risk insights that both property owners and regulators trust.

For more information on how ZestyAI is revolutionizing risk management, visit www.zesty.ai .

