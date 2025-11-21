South Coast AQMD Issues Violations at Oil Sites in Los Angeles

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) has taken enforcement action at three oil and gas facilities in Los Angeles following public complaints and confirmed violations of air quality regulations. Two of these incidents occurred near schools within overburdened communities, prompting an immediate response to protect public health.

Allenco Energy Co., St. James Drill Site, at 814 West 23rd St.

On November 12, inspectors responded to strong crude-oil odor complaints from faculty at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy. The odors were traced back to a disposal bin located at the St. James Drill Site that contained residual crude oil from a different job site. A Notice of Violation (NOV) was issued to Driltek, the contractor performing emergency well abandonment work, for causing a public nuisance. South Coast AQMD will continue to closely follow remediation activities at the location and respond to complaints from community members.

Crimson Resources, Murphy Drill Site, at 2126 West Adams Blvd.

From November 5 to 13, multiple complaints were received regarding operations at the Murphy Drill Site and their proximity to the nearby 24th Street Elementary School. Inspectors conducted several on-site inspections and found a portable vapor control system operating within 1,000 feet of the school, violating a condition of the equipment's air quality permit. An NOV was issued to both Crimson Resources and its contractor, Vapor Point, LLC. Since then, inspectors have verified that the portable vapor control system – which was being used to control emissions during pipeline pressure testing – was removed from the site on November 13, and no further complaints were received.

Rosecrans Energy, at 14147 South Figueroa St.

On November 6, during routine monitoring by South Coast AQMD in the AB 617 community of South Los Angeles, benzene and alkanes were detected near the Rosecrans Energy facility. South Coast AQMD inspectors were promptly deployed, and an on-site inspection confirmed a minor hydrocarbon leak from equipment associated with a storage tank. A Notice to Comply was issued requiring immediate repairs, and the facility was able to fix the leak while inspectors were at the location.

NOVs can result in civil penalties. Facilities may also take voluntary steps to reduce emissions. If a settlement is not reached, South Coast AQMD may pursue civil actions in court. All three of these incidents remain active, ongoing investigations.

South Coast AQMD responds to all air quality complaints. Members of the public can report odors, dust, smoke, or other air quality concerns by:

