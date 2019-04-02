South East Asia $55.7 Billion Third Party Logistics Market to 2025: Rise In Demand For Reducing Overall Operational Cost and Focus On Managing Timely Delivery

DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third Party Logistics Market to 2025 - South East Asia Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transport, Services, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South East Asia third party logistics market accounted for US$ 36.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 55.7 Bn in 2025.

The demand for third party logistics services is largely influenced by the rise in the number of retail and e-commerce players in the developing economies across the globe. Also, rapid industrialization leads to prompt infrastructural developments which further impacts positively on thriving the overall economy.

The third party logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to further accelerate the third party logistics market. For instance, DHL Parcel and DHL e-commerce offer online retailers with a global solution to fulfill the e-commerce needs with fulfillment platform and centers in the Americas, UK, and Southeast Asia. The company focuses to become a leading provider in e-commerce logistics globally.

On the basis of services, other services such as customs brokerage, freight forwarding, distribution, and value-added services segment are leading the third party logistics market. However, warehousing services followed by international transportation services are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The other type of third-party logistics services segment is a leading segment as the freight forwarders move cargo from one point to another and especially focus on the cost & logistics of transportation. Combination of traditional third-party logistics services in conjunction with value-added services provides significant benefits such as demand flexibility of space and faster response to customer demands is further plays a major role in contributing towards the growth of third party logistics market.

Some of the players present in third party logistics market are Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., DB Schenker, DSV A/S, Geodis, Sinotrans Co., Ltd., and UPS Supply Chain Solutions among others.

