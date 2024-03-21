South East Asia Express Delivery Market Sees Robust Growth, Driven by E-Commerce and Infrastructure Investments

21 Mar, 2024, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South East Asia Express Delivery Market: Analysis By Destination, By Application, By Region, Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the market's parcel volume stood at a remarkable 14.94 billion, with projections indicating a potential ascent to 37.99 billion by 2029.
The express delivery landscape in South East Asia is experiencing a notable surge, with parcel volume reaching unprecedented figures. In the face of the rapid evolution of domestic e-commerce and improving economic climates across the region, express delivery services are becoming an indispensable component of the logistics framework.
Market Dynamics and Growth Potential
- The express delivery sector within South East Asia is characterized by instrumental domestic market growth.
- A notable boost in internet penetration and rising affluence in the region are significant contributors to the market's expansion.
- Investments in transportation infrastructure are pivotal, as evidenced by the AIIB's recent funding initiatives in the region.
- An augmented middle-class demographic with increased spending power is propelling domestic express delivery forward.
Segmentation Analysis by Destination and Application
Through detailed segmentation:
- The market is categorized into Domestic and International segments, with the former currently holding the majority share.
- Applications of express delivery are split into Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B), with B2C leading the charge due to the e-commerce boom.
The regional analysis puts forth Indonesia as a frontrunner in the market share, although Singapore is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to its thrust on sustainable development and advancement of automated delivery solutions.
Market Drivers and Challenges
- Mounting demand from e-commerce platforms.
- Strategic partnerships facilitating sophisticated delivery networks.
- Economic advancement and rapid urbanization.
However, challenges such as impeding infrastructural deficits and higher operational costs are areas that require strategic attention.
Market Trends and COVID-19 Impact
The market trends gravitate towards sustainable delivery options, with a keen focus on EVs, innovative packaging, and AI-driven logistics optimizations. The pandemic initially slowed down the market; however, the shift in consumer behavior towards online shopping has turned the tide, demanding a recalibration of express delivery operations.
The competitive landscape comprises notable players who have been actively investing in strategic growth and collaborations to foster progress within the market.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Augmenting Demand from E-commerce
- Expanding Into Fast-growing New Markets
- Surging Economy
- Rapid Urbanization
- Improvement in Transportation Infrastructure And Payment System
- Favorable Policies
Challenges
- Lack of Infrastructure
- Excess Licensing and Regulatory
- Higher Operational Costs
Market Trends
- Rising Digital Financial Services (DFS)
- AI Techniques for Route Optimization
- Sustainable Delivery Option
- Robotics, Drones and Autonomous Vehicles
- International Cross-border Trade Activities
Key Players of the South East Asia Express Delivery Market
- Pos Malaysia Berhad
- DHL eCommerce
- Singapore Post
- J&T Express
- Thailand Post
- JNE Express
- Kerry Express
- Sicepat Express
- Ninja Van
- Pickupp Flash Express
- DPEX Worldwide
- uParcel
