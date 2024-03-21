South East Asia Express Delivery Market Sees Robust Growth, Driven by E-Commerce and Infrastructure Investments

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South East Asia Express Delivery Market: Analysis By Destination, By Application, By Region, Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the market's parcel volume stood at a remarkable 14.94 billion, with projections indicating a potential ascent to 37.99 billion by 2029.

The express delivery landscape in South East Asia is experiencing a notable surge, with parcel volume reaching unprecedented figures. In the face of the rapid evolution of domestic e-commerce and improving economic climates across the region, express delivery services are becoming an indispensable component of the logistics framework.

Market Dynamics and Growth Potential

The express delivery sector within South East Asia is characterized by instrumental domestic market growth.

is characterized by instrumental domestic market growth. A notable boost in internet penetration and rising affluence in the region are significant contributors to the market's expansion.

Investments in transportation infrastructure are pivotal, as evidenced by the AIIB's recent funding initiatives in the region.

An augmented middle-class demographic with increased spending power is propelling domestic express delivery forward.

Segmentation Analysis by Destination and Application

Through detailed segmentation:

The market is categorized into Domestic and International segments, with the former currently holding the majority share.

Applications of express delivery are split into Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B), with B2C leading the charge due to the e-commerce boom.

The regional analysis puts forth Indonesia as a frontrunner in the market share, although Singapore is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to its thrust on sustainable development and advancement of automated delivery solutions.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Mounting demand from e-commerce platforms.

Strategic partnerships facilitating sophisticated delivery networks.

Economic advancement and rapid urbanization.

However, challenges such as impeding infrastructural deficits and higher operational costs are areas that require strategic attention.

Market Trends and COVID-19 Impact

The market trends gravitate towards sustainable delivery options, with a keen focus on EVs, innovative packaging, and AI-driven logistics optimizations. The pandemic initially slowed down the market; however, the shift in consumer behavior towards online shopping has turned the tide, demanding a recalibration of express delivery operations.

The competitive landscape comprises notable players who have been actively investing in strategic growth and collaborations to foster progress within the market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Augmenting Demand from E-commerce

Expanding Into Fast-growing New Markets

Surging Economy

Rapid Urbanization

Improvement in Transportation Infrastructure And Payment System

Favorable Policies

Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure

Excess Licensing and Regulatory

Higher Operational Costs

Market Trends

Rising Digital Financial Services (DFS)

AI Techniques for Route Optimization

Sustainable Delivery Option

Robotics, Drones and Autonomous Vehicles

International Cross-border Trade Activities

Key Players of the South East Asia Express Delivery Market

Pos Malaysia Berhad

DHL eCommerce

Singapore Post

J&T Express

Thailand Post

JNE Express

Kerry Express

Sicepat Express

Ninja Van

Pickupp Flash Express

DPEX Worldwide

uParcel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fku2oj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets