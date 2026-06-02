South Jersey Winery Produces AI-Generated Documentary Revealing Historic Connection to the Man Who Handwrote the Declaration of Independence

Saddlehill Cellars in Voorhees, NJ traces its 70-acre estate to the family of Timothy Matlack Jr. — the patriot scribe who engrossed the official parchment of the Declaration — and invites the public to free screenings of a new documentary on July 4th, 2026, the 250th anniversary of Independence

VOORHEES, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 13 miles from Independence Hall, a South Jersey winery has uncovered one of the region's most remarkable untold connections to America's founding document — and to the man who physically wrote it.

The Scribe Saddlehill

Historical research conducted in early 2026 and reviewed by the Camden County Historical Society has documented a direct genealogical and land-ownership connection between Saddlehill Cellars — a 70-acre estate winery and farm at 1407 White Horse Road in Voorhees — and the family of Timothy Matlack Jr., the patriot scribe who engrossed the official parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The Matlack family owned approximately 1,500 acres across what is now Camden County beginning in 1701, including the elevated ridge tract then known as Sand Hills in present-day Voorhees. That land passed through the Wilkins family — who bear the Matlack name in their own genealogical records — and ultimately to John Stafford, a member of Washington's personal Life Guard, who settled the Sand Hills tract and established what is now Saddlehill.

"When I bought this property, the local legend was that George Washington gifted the land to one of his soldiers," said Bill Green, owner of Saddlehill Cellars. "It turns out that story was wrong — but what we actually found was bigger. The real history connects three Revolutionary families on one piece of ground: the Scribe who wrote the Declaration, the Sword who guarded Washington, and the Shield that watched over the region from the Ridge."

THE REVOLUTIONARY TRIFECTA: THE SCRIBE, THE SWORD & THE SHIELD

The Scribe: Timothy Matlack Jr. — the "Fighting Quaker" born in Haddonfield, NJ who handwrote the official parchment of the Declaration of Independence — was the nephew of John Matlack, whose family owned the Camden County tract from 1701.

The Sword: John Stafford, a member of Washington's elite personal Life Guard, came to hold the Sand Hills tract through marriage into the Wilkins family — not, as local legend has long held, as a gift from Washington himself.

The Shield: Known as "The Ridge," the property's 150-foot elevation — the highest point in the immediate region — provided a direct sightline toward Philadelphia, making it a natural strategic vantage point during the British occupation of 1777–1778.

CAMDEN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ENDORSEMENT

"The Stafford Farm — today known as Saddlehill — is one of Camden County's most enduring landmarks and among the oldest continuously held properties in the region. The families connected to it — the Matlacks, Wilkins, and Staffords — were woven into the fabric of South Jersey's colonial and Revolutionary history in ways we are only beginning to understand. Camden County is home to stories that helped shape a nation, and this research helps us better understand our local history. The Camden County Historical Society proudly supports this kind of serious, community-driven work — because the land holds the story, and South Jersey's is one worth telling."

— Jack O'Byrne, Executive Director, Camden County Historical Society

VOORHEES MAYOR MICHAEL MIGNOGNA

"Voorhees Township has a rich and storied past and this discovery further enriches our history. The documented connection between this land, the Matlack family, and the writing of the Declaration of Independence is a story every resident of Voorhees — and every American — should know. I am proud that this piece of our town's history is being preserved and celebrated as our nation marks its 250th anniversary."

— Michael Mignogna, Mayor, Voorhees Township

NEW JERSEY STATE SENATOR JAMES BEACH

"New Jersey played a pivotal role in the American Revolution and this discovery in Voorhees is a powerful reminder of that legacy. The documented connection between the Matlack family's Camden County land and the man who handwrote the Declaration of Independence is a story that belongs to all New Jerseyans. As we mark 250 years of independence, I am proud that South Jersey is taking its rightful place in that national story."

— Senator James Beach, New Jersey State Senate, District 6

THE DOCUMENTARY

To bring this 250-year-old story to life, Saddlehill produced a 15-minute cinematic documentary using cutting-edge AI generation — recreating Revolutionary-era scenes with a realism that has never before been possible for a local history project. The Scribe, The Sword & The Shield: Three Revolutionary Lives. One Piece of Ground. A Story 250 Years in the Making places viewers inside the room where Matlack wrote the Declaration, on the battlefield at Germantown, and on the Ridge itself as British troops moved through South Jersey. The result is a film that looks and feels like a major production — built by a winery, on a piece of ground where the history actually happened.

PRESS SCREENING

A private press screening will be held at Saddlehill on Wednesday, June 25th. Journalists wishing to attend should contact Bill Green at [email protected] or 561-672-0090.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Official Public Premiere — The Scribe, The Sword & The Shield (free in-person documentary screenings)

When: Saturday, July 4th, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM | Screenings every 30 minutes

Where: Saddlehill Cellars, 1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Admission: Free. No tickets required.

ABOUT SADDLEHILL CELLARS

Founded by Bill Green in 2021, Saddlehill Cellars is a 70-acre historic estate winery and farm just 13 miles from Independence Hall. Saddlehill produces award-winning estate wines, offers winery and farm tours, and serves a farm-to-table kitchen on one of Camden County's oldest continuously farmed properties. Visit saddlehill.com or call 856-229-0007.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Green, Owner | Saddlehill Cellars

415695 @email4pr.com | 561-672-0090

Available for interviews, property tours, and advance screenings. Historical research documentation, lineage chart, and documentary stills available on request.

SOURCE Saddlehill Cellars LLC