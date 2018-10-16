South Korea Artificial Turf Market 2018-2022: Focus on Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports, Landscaping and Leisure

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for artificial turf is at a matured stage, with a limited number of players dominating the market. In terms of revenue, the market for artificial turf has increased at a single digit CAGR during FY'2012 - FY'2017 due to both domestic and international growth factors. The share of organized players by production during FY'2012-FY'2017 increased due to capacity addition and entry of new players in the market.

The report extensively covers pricing analysis, case analysis, competition scenario, market share and competitive landscape of major players including Kolon Glotech, Entoutcas, K&B Junwoo, DaeWon Green (DWG), FieldMaster.



Market Segmentation

By Organized and Unorganized sector in Domestic Sales: Organized sector accounted for largest share of the total sales in the domestic sector and unorganized sector accounted for the rest of the sales. Increase in the number of government projects, capacity addition and renewal of interest in artificial turf is the reason for this share in the market. Major companies in the organized sector are Kolon Glotech, Entoutcas, K&B Junwoo, FieldMaster and others.



By Application: Contact Sports segment dominated the revenues in FY'2017 from demand for artificial turfs due to increasing government allocation on building facilities for soccer, baseball, hockey and others. This was followed by the Leisure segment in FY'2017. Landscaping and Non-Contact Sports contributed single digit share respectively in FY'2017.



By Product Type: Polyethylene (PE) based artificial turfs have dominated the market in 2017. PE is popular due to its durable nature, mid-range price and soft grass-like feel. The Polypropylene (PP) based artificial turfs followed PE. This was followed by Nylon/ Polyamide and Blended (double structured- Nylon+PE) in terms of revenues share.

Export of Artificial Turfs: Increasing infrastructure, better sales prices, favorable export policies along with a growing number of South Korean artificial grass manufacturers with proper certifications have led to the growth of the export market in South Korea.



Major Export Destinations for Artificial Turfs: In terms of exports, US, Australia, China, Canada and the United Kingdom are the top 5 destinations for export of South Korean artificial grass products.



Competitive Landscape

The South Korean artificial turf market is an extremely competitive market due to a mixture of increasing production of manufacturers and rising domestic demand. The competition is more pronounced in the domestic market, due to entry of a number of foreign entities who want to play a decisive role in this market.



The market in South Korea is at a growth stage and with companies becoming specialized in offering products pertaining to a particular category, with the required quality standards; it presents an immense opportunity for growth. The leading companies in this space are gravitating from being a products seller to becoming a solutions seller. Competition among companies is staged on parameters pertaining to safety, experience, performance and certifications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

South korea artificial turf Market

South Korea Artificial Turf Market Size

South Korea Artificial Turf Market Segmentation

Trade Scenario For South Korea Artificial Turf Market

Competitive Landscape of Major Players in South Korea Artificial Turf Market

Artificial Turf Market Trends And Developments In South Korea Artificial Turf Market

Artificial Turf Market Future Outlook Of South Korea Artificial Turf Market

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing And Modeling

3. South Korea Artificial Turf Market Overview and Genesis

Cost of Installing Artificial Turf Vs Natural Grass

4. Value Chain Analysis of South Korea Artificial Turf Market

4.1. Manufacturing Process of Artificial Turfs



5. South Korean Artificial Turf Market Size, 2012-2017

5.1. By Revenues, 2012-2017



6. South Korean Artificial Turf Market Segmentation

6.1. By Type of Artificial Turf (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Blended), 2012-2017

6.2. By Application Areas (Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports, Landscaping, Leisure), 2012-2017

6.3. Case Analysis for Installation of Artificial Turf

6.3.1. Contact Sports

Total Cost-Investment Analysis of a Soccer Field

Components to Artificial Turf System

Installation Process

Time Period for New Artificial Turf Development

Maintenance Process

Size of the Employment Generated from Artificial Turf Sports Field construction and Maintenance

Selection Parameters for an Artificial Turf Sports Field

6.3.2. Landscape and Leisure

Installation Process

Maintenance Process

Time and People Needed to Install

Labor cost for installation

Selection Parameters for Landscape/ Leisure

6.3.3. Artificial Turf for School Playground

6.3. By Domestic Sales and Exports, 2017

6.4. By Organized and Unorganized Sector, 2017



7. Trade Scenario For South Korea Artificial Turf Market, 2012-2017

7.1.By Exports, 2012-2017

7.2.By Imports, 2012-2017



8. Trends and Development in South Korea Artificial Turf Market

Rapid Evolvement of Technology

Greater Adoption by Key Stakeholders

Development of Fourth Generation of Artificial Turf Systems

Increased Awareness of Recycling

Consolidation of Key Industry Players

9. Issues and Restraints in South Korea Artificial Turf Market

Unanticipated Hurdles In Distribution Chain

Quality, Health and Safety Standards

Generation of Non-Recyclable By-Products and WastE

10. SWOT Analysis in South Korea Artificial Turf Market



11. Pricing Analysis in South Korea Artificial Turf Market



12. Government Regulations in South Korea Artificial Turf Market



13. Competitive Landscape of South Korea Artificial Turf Market

13.1. Competition Scenario of South Korea Artificial Turf Market

13.2. Directory of Major Companies in South Korea Artificial Turf Market

13.3. Market Share of Major players in the Artificial Turf Market, 2017



14. Company Profiles of Major Players in South Korea Artificial Turf Market

14.1. Kolon Glotech

14.2. Entoutcas

14.3. K&B Junwoo

14.4. DaeWon Green (DWG)

14.5. FieldMaster

14.6. Other Players (GST Global, Benoh, ECSF Turf, Field Turf) in the South Korea Artificial Turf Market



15. South Korea Artificial Turf Market Future Outlook And Projections, 2018 - 2022

15.1. By Revenues, 2018-2022

15.2. By Type of Artificial Turf, 2018-2022

15.3. By Application Areas, 2022



16. Analyst Recommendations



