South Korea Lawnmowers Market Opportunity & Growth Assessment Report 2019

The lawnmowers market in South Korea is likely to reach over $400 million, registering an absolute growth rate of over 43% in 2018-2024.



A strong growth forecast for lawn mowers in South Korea can be attributed to a number of factors such as increasing sporting activities, including golf and football, growing trend of lawns and gardens beautification, innovative robotic offerings by vendors, and the expansion of green spaces across the country.



The lawnmowers market in South Korea is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in South Korea in 2018.

in 2018. The robotic mower segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

Pushmowers are growing in the walk-behind segment with a market share of over 30%

In the ride-on mowers segment, zero-turn mowers and lawn tractors jointly comprise more than 35% revenue share.

LG Electronics is working toward developing robotic lawn mowers that are having considerable demand in the South Korean market

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in South Korea for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in South Korea

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6.1. Revenue

6.2. Unit Shipment



7. Market by Product Type

7.1. Walk-behind Lawn Mower

7.1.1. Market Overview

7.1.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.1.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.1.4. Market by Product Type

7.1.4.1 Self-propelled Lawn Mower

7.1.4.4. Push Mower

7.1.4.5. Hover Mower

7.1.4.6. Reel/Cylinder Mower

7.2. Ride-on Mower Market

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.2.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.2.4. Market by Product Type

7.2.4.1. Standard Ride-on Mower

7.2.4.2. Zero-turn Lawn Mower

7.2.4.3. Lawn Tractors

7.2.4.4. Garden Tractors

7.3. Robotic Lawn Mower Market



8. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by End-user Type

8.2.1. Residential Users

8.2.2. Professional Landscaping Services

8.2.3. Golf Courses

8.2.4. Government & Others



9. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by Fuel Type

9.2.1. Gas-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.2. Electric-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.3. Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

9.2.4. Propane-powered Lawn Mowers



10. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



11. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Key Market Players

14.2. Market Vendor Share 2018



Companies Mentioned



Deere & Co.

Honda Power Equipment

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

DENNA

Black+Decker

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

STIGA

Hustler Turf Equipment

STIHL

WEIBANG

AL-KO

Makita Corporation

Yard Force

SCAG Power Equipment

