South Korea Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel booking payments through mobile in South Korea is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% to reach US$ 1,209.2 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in South Korea. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report



2 South Korea Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 South Korea Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 South Korea Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 South Korea Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 South Korea Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 South Korea Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 South Korea Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 South Korea Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base



3 South Korea Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.1 Market Share Analysis in Travel Segment by Payment Instrument

3.2 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



4 South Korea Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

4.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking by Domestic and International Segments

4.3 Market Share Analysis in Online Travel Booking by End Market Segments

4.4 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.5 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.6 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

4.7 Online Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



5 South Korea Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Flight Booking by Domestic and International Segments

5.3 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.6 Online Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 South Korea Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Bus and Train Booking by Domestic and International Segments

6.3 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.5 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.6 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 South Korea Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Hotel Booking by Domestic and International Segments

7.3 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.6 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



8 South Korea Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Travel Booking by End Market Segments

8.3 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.6 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



9 South Korea Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



10 South Korea Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

10.2 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.3 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.4 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

10.5 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



11 South Korea Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11.1 Market Share Analysis in Online Domestic Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

11.2 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.3 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.4 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

11.5 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



12 South Korea Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Travel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

12.2 Market Share Analysis in Online International Travel Booking by End Market Segments

12.3 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.4 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.5 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

12.6 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



13 South Korea Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Flight Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

13.2 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.3 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.4 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

13.5 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



14 South Korea Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Bus and Train Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

14.2 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.3 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.4 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

14.5 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



15 South Korea Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15.1 Market Share Analysis in Online International Hotel Booking Segment by Payment Instrument

15.2 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.3 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.4 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

15.5 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile Wallet: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



16 South Korea Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16.1 Market Share Analysis in Transit and Toll Segment by Payment Instrument

16.2 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

16.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



17 South Korea Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

17.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

17.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



Companies Mentioned



Samsung Pay

PayCo

Kakao Pay

Naver Pay

SSG Pay

PayNow

