South Korea Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecasts, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2016-2025

Nov 30, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the South Korea is expected to grow by 10.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 28,391.3 million in 2021.
The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in South Korea will increase from US$ 25,677.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 36,050.2 million by 2025.
Scope:
South Korea Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
South Korea Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
South Korea Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
South Korea Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
South Korea General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
South Korea Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
South Korea Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
South Korea Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
South Korea Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
South Korea Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
South Korea Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
South Korea Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
