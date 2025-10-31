South Mountain Creamery Expands Holiday Turkey Donation Drive to Feed Families Across the Mid-Atlantic

Creamery to double donations made during Black Friday–Cyber Monday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mountain Creamery (SMC), a family-owned and operated farm and creamery based in Middletown, Maryland, is kicking off its annual Holiday Turkey Donation Drive - aiming to provide 600 farm-fresh turkeys to families in need across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Turkey Donation Drive

To maximize community impact this season, SMC is raising the bar. Their goal has grown from 500 donated turkeys in 2024 to 600 in 2025. Every donation made between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 28–December 1) will be matched by the creamery, doubling the impact and ensuring more families have a hearty meal on their table this holiday season.

Donations will be distributed through trusted community partners, including:

Maryland

Schools in the Area

Frederick Rescue Mission

Maryland Food Bank

Martha's Table

Virginia

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

North Carolina

Good News/Buenas Nuevas International Ministry

"Our annual Thanksgiving drive is one of our favorite traditions," said Tony Brusco, CEO of South Mountain Creamery. "It's a way for us—and our customers—to share good food and goodwill. We believe that everyone deserves to sit down to a nourishing meal with family and friends during the holidays."

Customers can contribute in several ways:

Current home delivery customers can add a donation turkey to any South Mountain Creamery home delivery order.





to any South Mountain Creamery home delivery order. Visit one of South Mountain Creamery's retail locations, or the Baltimore 32nd Street Farmers Market, to purchase a donation turkey in person.

Turkeys for the donation drive are sourced from Sensenig Turkey Farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania—a family-run farm dedicated to raising quality, humanely-raised poultry with care. This partnership ensures that every donation simultaneously strengthens the local farming community. For SMC, community support extends to both the families receiving a nourishing holiday meal and the farm families producing it.

In addition to supporting local food banks, South Mountain Creamery also provides each employee with a complimentary Thanksgiving turkey as a gesture of gratitude for their hard work throughout the year.

"Community has always been at the heart of what we do," said Brusco. "From our team members to our customers to the families receiving these donations, we're all connected. This drive is a reflection of that shared commitment to care for one another."

SMC is accepting Turkey Donations now through November 30, 2025. In addition to fresh turkeys, customers can also pre-order chef-prepared sides, fresh-baked desserts, and classic holiday favorites for their own holiday meals through South Mountain Creamery's online shop.

For more information or to donate, visit www.southmountaincreamery.com.

About South Mountain Creamery

South Mountain Creamery is Maryland's first on-the-farm dairy processing plant starting operation in 2001. They own and farm roughly 3,000 acres in Frederick County where they milk around 600 dairy cows including Holstein and Jersey breeds. South Mountain Creamery provides a home delivery service consisting of an online farmers market that delivers to nearly 10,000 customers across Maryland, DC, Northern and Southeast Virginia, and parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina. You can also find South Mountain Creamery products in over 1000 stores from Vermont to the Carolinas.

SOURCE South Mountain Creamery