South Platte Services Acquires Certain Assets of SSP Waste, Adds Residential Trash Service Across Colorado Foothills

Acquisition strengthens local operations and expands service offerings across Jefferson, Park, and Clear Creek Counties

PINE, Colo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Platte Services, LLC, a locally owned waste and sanitation company serving Colorado's foothill communities, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of SSP Waste, a residential trash service provider operating in Jefferson, Park, and Clear Creek Counties.

The acquisition adds residential curbside trash and recycling to South Platte Services' existing operations, which include septic services, commercial dumpsters, roll-off rentals, and portable restrooms. The acquisition marks South Platte Services' entry into residential curbside service and expands its presence across the foothills region.

Existing SSP Waste customers will experience no disruption in service. Collection routes, pickup schedules, and service personnel will remain consistent.

"I live here, and I understand that in the foothills, waste service is judged by what happens week in and week out - whether the route gets run, whether problems get handled, and whether the operator does what they say they're going to do. Our commitment has always been to operate with integrity and invest in the infrastructure this region needs. Our goal isn't just to maintain what exists - it's to improve it. We'll stay engaged with the communities we serve and work collaboratively with residents and local stakeholders to expand the waste and sanitation infrastructure our mountain communities depend on." -Doug Atkinson, Owner, South Platte Services

South Platte Services operates exclusively in Colorado's foothill and mountain communities, where terrain, weather, and access require specialized local expertise. The company has spent more than five decades building the operational knowledge and equipment capability that these conditions demand.

The acquisition builds on more than 50 years of reliable service in the foothills, dating back to the company's roots as Shirley Septic, established in 1972, and its transition to new local ownership in 2022.

About South Platte Services

South Platte Services, LLC is a locally owned waste and sanitation company based in Pine, Colorado. The company provides septic pumping, septic services, commercial dumpster service, recycling service, roll-off dumpster rentals, portable restroom rentals, and residential trash service throughout Jefferson County, Park County, and parts of Clear Creek County.

South Platte Services focuses on delivering reliable, locally operated sanitation solutions tailored to the unique conditions of Colorado's foothill and mountain communities.

For more information, visit SouthPlatteServices.com

Media Contact

Doug Atkinson

[email protected]

SOURCE South Platte Services, LLC