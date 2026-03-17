South Platte Services Launches New Website and Rolls Out Newly Branded Equipment Across Colorado Foothills

PINE, Colo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Platte Services, LLC, a locally owned waste and sanitation company based in Pine, Colorado, has launched a new website and begun rolling out newly branded commercial dumpsters, portable restroom units, and service vehicles across Evergreen, Morrison, Conifer, Golden, Pine, Bailey, the South Park area, and surrounding Colorado foothill communities in Jefferson, Park, and Clear Creek Counties.

The rollout follows the company's June 2025 announcement of the South Platte Services name and reflects the continued transition of equipment, branding, and operations across the foothill communities it serves.

The equipment rollout reflects ongoing investment in fleet, infrastructure, and service capacity across the foothills region. Additional dumpsters, portable restrooms, and service vehicles are scheduled to enter service throughout the coming months.

Unlike national or regional waste providers, South Platte Services focuses exclusively on foothill and mountain communities — where terrain, access, and system complexity require specialized local experience.

The launch of www.southplatteservices.com reflects the full range of services the company provides, including commercial dumpster service, recycling service, roll-off dumpster rentals, portable toilet rentals, septic pumping, and septic services. The new platform provides clearer service descriptions, simplified quote requests, and expanded information tailored to foothills properties, construction projects, and commercial needs. South Platte Services partnered with Evergreen-based Wild Iris Marketing to design and develop the new website.

South Platte Services builds on more than 50 years of septic and sanitation experience in Colorado's foothill communities. Originally established as Shirley Septic in 1972, the company transitioned to new local ownership in 2022, with a focus on strengthening operations, expanding services, and reinvesting in equipment and infrastructure.

"This business has served foothills communities for more than 50 years," said Doug Atkinson, Owner of South Platte Services, LLC. "Our focus is building on that experience — improving service, investing in equipment, and making sure customers have a local company they can rely on long-term."

Operating in Colorado's foothill communities requires an understanding of steep access roads, seasonal weather challenges, rural infrastructure, and county-specific environmental regulations. South Platte Services provides route-based commercial dumpster and recycling service for businesses and HOAs, roll-off containers for construction and remodeling projects, portable restrooms for job sites and events, and septic pumping and septic services tailored to the terrain and regulatory requirements of Jefferson, Park, and Clear Creek Counties.

By providing septic, waste, recycling, and site services under one company, South Platte Services allows customers to work with a single local provider — simplifying service and improving reliability.

As a locally owned company headquartered in Pine, Colorado, South Platte Services maintains direct accountability to the communities it serves. Decisions regarding fleet investment, service improvements, and operational planning are made locally, with a long-term focus on reliability and responsiveness throughout the foothills.

The company expects continued expansion of service capacity and equipment deployment throughout 2026 as it builds on its foothills presence.

About South Platte Services, LLC

South Platte Services, LLC is a locally owned waste management, recycling, and sanitation company serving Evergreen, Morrison, Conifer, Golden, Pine, Bailey, the South Park area, and surrounding Colorado foothill communities in Jefferson County, Park County, and Clear Creek County. With more than 50 years of experience in the septic and sanitation industry, the company provides commercial dumpster service, recycling service, roll-off dumpster rentals, portable restroom rentals, septic pumping, and septic services for residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit www.southplatteservices.com or call (303) 838-6033.

SOURCE South Platte Services, LLC