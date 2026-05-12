South Seas Resort is a Premier Destination in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 Issue

Timeless Coastal Island Escape Showcased Globally with Models, Athletes, and WAGs



CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Seas is thrilled to announce its prominent feature in the highly anticipated 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue print edition, hosting an exclusive photoshoot that showcases the resort's elevated, coastal charm and the breathtaking beauty of Southwest Florida.

This year, South Seas served as the backdrop for two significant SI shoots: a striking model and athlete photoshoot for the annual print issue, and an exclusive WAGs (wives and girlfriends) shoot that was featured on the February digital covers. The print issue will prominently showcase models Christen Goff, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jasmine Sanders, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, and Olandria, alongside athletes Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who stayed and were shot at South Seas. Additionally, South Seas hosted the digital cover shoot featuring high-profile WAGs Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, and Normani—accomplished women and notable partners of professional athletes.

Spanning 330 acres of pristine island paradise nestled among mangroves, South Seas captured the attention of SI Swimsuit with its distinctive character. With a blend of classic island charm, natural beauty, and elevated amenities, this is what has made it a cherished resort for over 75 years.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2026 print issue being shot at South Seas is an extraordinary honor that reflects the unparalleled beauty of the resort and the greater Southwest Florida region," said Shawn Farrell, General Manager of South Seas. "This global platform elevates our resort on the international stage and showcases why South Seas continues to be a preferred location for elevated coastal experiences and unforgettable island getaways."

Now, guests can experience the same coastal charm that drew SI Swimsuit to South Seas, by vacationing in the same stunning settings as these accomplished models, athletes, and high-profile personalities.

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue drops digitally on May 12, with covers and expanded imagery from all five locations releasing simultaneously. The print edition will be available on select newsstands beginning May 14, with nationwide distribution by May 26.

About South Seas

Presenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort being a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Outstanding golf, famed fishing, boating, family activities, flavorful dining and memorable island adventures are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. Rooted in the legacy of generations past and thoughtfully reimagined for the future, South Seas is dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort experience. For more information, visit SouthSeas.com .

About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com . Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE South Seas