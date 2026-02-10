The Valcourt Group Acquires Service Painting Corporation

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, deepens its expertise in commercial painting, coatings, and waterproofing by partnering with Florida-based SPC.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and façade restoration services for commercial properties, is pleased to announce that Service Painting Corporation (SPC) has joined the Valcourt Group. SPC, headquartered in Tampa and Orlando, Florida, operates under the legal entity, Five Arrows, LLC and brings decades of expertise in painting, coatings, and waterproofing services.

Founded in 1983, SPC has built a strong reputation serving premier clients across theme parks, sports venues, healthcare facilities, hospitality, schools, museums, and other commercial and industrial markets. This partnership expands Valcourt's Florida footprint and enhances its technical capabilities in high-performance coatings and complex waterproofing solutions.

"We are proud to welcome Service Painting Corporation into the Valcourt family," says Eric Crabb, CEO of the Valcourt Group. "Not only do we share a commitment to safety and service excellence, but SPC's deep technical expertise with high-performance coatings and complex waterproofing solutions enables us to offer additional value and service offerings to our customers throughout the state of Florida."

Approximately 65 SPC team members will join the Valcourt Group with industry veterans, Todd Monroe and Randy Jaskiewicz continuing to lead SPC's day-to-day operations as joint General Managers. Customers can continue to expect the same trusted team and exceptional service, now backed by Valcourt's national resources and expertise.

"We are looking forward to sharing our business and technical expertise in this domain-specific field of construction with a team of like-minded professionals that share our passion in building, preserving, and protecting our clients' assets," says Randy Jaskiewicz, General Manager, SPC. "It has been a lifelong journey of mine, and our team is truly looking forward to the industry growth we will achieve together with the Valcourt Group."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is a leading provider of commercial building restoration, repair, and maintenance across the United States with services that include façade and parking garage restoration, waterproofing, window cleaning, exterior maintenance, and fall protection solutions. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the Valcourt Group has grown into one of the largest and most trusted building services companies in the country. To learn more, please visit www.valcourt.group.

About Service Painting Corporation:

Service Painting Corporation (SPC) is one of Florida's most established and proven painting and waterproofing contractors with locations in Tampa and Orlando. Specializing in commercial and industrial painting, coatings, and waterproofing, SPC is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 1983, the company prides itself on delivering exceptional results and maintaining high standards in every project. To learn more, please visit https://servicepainting.com/.

