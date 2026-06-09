South Street Partners Expands Its Multi-Billion Dollar Portfolio with the Acquisition of Crystal Springs Resort, nestled alongside the Appalachian Mountains in Sussex County, New Jersey

New York's closest all-season resort spans approximately 1,400 acres and is only 50 miles from Manhattan

HAMBURG, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Partners ("South Street"), a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC acquired Crystal Springs Resort ("Crystal Springs", the "Property" or the "Resort") located in Sussex County, New Jersey from the founding families that have owned and operated the Property since its inception in 1995. The acquisition is a perfect complement to South Street's existing hospitality portfolio of exceptional assets located in high-growth, drive-to destinations proximate to large metropolitan areas.

Courtesy of Crystal Springs Resort

Crystal Springs spans over 1,400 acres and is one of the Northeast's most renowned all-season resorts. Two hotels, six championship golf courses, including Ballyowen which is continually ranked as the top public golf course in New Jersey by Golfweek, ten exceptional dining venues, including Wine Spectator's Grand Award-Winning Restaurant Latour, a world-class wine cellar, and 100,000 square-feet of meeting and event space are located across the Property. Resort guests and club members also enjoy a 30,000 square-foot sports and fitness center, nine indoor and outdoor pools, a roster of incomparable amenities, and exciting outdoor activities within a landscape of breathtaking beauty. Located an hour from Manhattan, the Property is the closest resort to New York City, the country's most populous city. The Property is also near four major airports.

Chris Randolph, Managing Partner at South Street Partners, commented, "Crystal Springs Resort is a remarkable asset that enhances our firm's portfolio of properties. The Resort embodies our commitment to well-located, quality real estate, with a strong emphasis on exceptional staff, services, and amenities. We are excited to welcome this iconic Resort as our first New York metropolitan area property in our portfolio."

Sussex County is a destination of incredible beauty, and the Property is home to the prestigious New Jersey Food and Wine Festival, showcasing some of the finest Michelin Star chefs and winemakers in the world. Those seeking one of the state's most beautiful regions will be drawn to this location, which offers spectacular Appalachian landscapes, a charming historic small-town ambiance, 500-million-year-old geological formations, and the Northeast's foremost luxury golf experience. With approximately 14M people living within 50 miles, 29M within 100 miles, and 50M within 200 miles, this location is ideal for guests seeking a rural setting near major metropolitan areas.

About South Street Partners

South Street Partners, one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States – including Kiawah Island, Palmetto Bluff, The Cliffs, Barnsley Resort, The Beckwith-Crested Butte, The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, PGA National Resort, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, Naples Grande, Residences at Salamander, and The Arizona Biltmore – is a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC. Founded in 2009, South Street, on behalf of its SSP GP Funds, their institutional joint venture partners and co-investment vehicles, has deployed r $1.9 billion of equity across resort, residential and commercial properties, and has $3.8 billion of assets under management. South Street acts as a principal investment platform as well as an operating partner and co-investor for institutional partners interested in special situations, opportunistic and value-add real estate investments in the Southeast and Sunbelt regions as well as other select continental US and international markets. SouthStreetPartners.com

About Crystal Springs Resort

Located in Hamburg, Hardyston, Vernon and Franklin, NJ, Crystal Springs Resort is the only four-season resort of its kind in the Tri-State Area. Comprised of two luxury hotels – the AAA Four Diamond Grand Cascades Lodge and Minerals Resort & Spa; six renowned public golf courses; four-star Restaurant Latour; a Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine cellar since 2006; two full-service spas ranked #1 and 2 in NJ by Spas of America; the state-of-the-art Minerals Sports Club; and multiple indoor and outdoor pools, including the distinctive Biosphere Pool Complex with an aquarium, slide, tropical foliage and free form nature pools. www.crystalgolfresort.com

Media Inquiries

South Street Partners

Amy Anderson – [email protected]

SOURCE South Street Partners