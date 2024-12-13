South University Achieves 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is proud to announce that it has successfully received a 10-year reaffirmation of institutional accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). This prestigious recognition highlights the university's dedication to maintaining high standards of academic excellence and continuous improvement, ensuring that it remains a top choice for students seeking quality education.

This reaffirmation of institutional accreditation comes after a thorough review process, in which South University demonstrated its commitment and compliance with all of the accreditor's requirements, including; institutional effectiveness, academic integrity, student success, and many other core requirements. Accreditation by SACSCOC is essential for ensuring that degrees earned at South University are recognized by employers and other academic institutions.

Chancellor's Statement on Reaffirmation

Dr. Steven Yoho, Chancellor of South University, expressed his pride in the university's achievement. "This renewed accreditation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students. It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing transformative and quality student outcomes that prepare them for success in a rapidly evolving world. We are proud to maintain the highest standards in academic quality and student support, and this accreditation reinforces our position as a leader in higher education."

Board Member Perspectives

Adriann Sax, Board Chair, also praised the accomplishment. "Receiving this 10-year accreditation is an incredible milestone for South University. It's a reflection of the continuing passion and commitment of our university community, and it ensures that we are positioned for continued success in the future. This reaffirmation strengthens our resolve to enhance the student experience and remain at the forefront of educational innovation."

Focus on Student Success

The accreditation process emphasizes the importance of academic rigor, student learning, and institutional effectiveness. At South University, the focus has always been on providing students with a well-rounded, high-quality education that prepares them for the challenges of the future. The university's commitment to student success is evident through its robust academic programs, comprehensive support services, and focus on fostering a diverse and inclusive campus environment.

Dr. Gil Singletary, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, stated, "Our students are at the heart of everything we do. This accreditation reaffirmation validates our ongoing efforts to ensure that students have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to succeed both academically and professionally."

Looking Ahead

As South University celebrates this significant accomplishment, the institution looks forward to its continued growth and development. The university is committed to expanding its academic offerings, investing in state-of-the-art facilities, and fostering stronger community partnerships.

"As we celebrate our 125th year anniversary, our SACSCOC accreditation continues to be a strong foundation for our future," said Dr. Yoho. "We are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation, ensuring that South University remains a place where students are empowered to achieve their fullest potential."

About South University

Founded in 1899, South University is a student-centered institution that offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate programs across multiple campuses and online. Its mission is to foster professional readiness and social responsibility, preparing students to succeed in their careers and communities.

