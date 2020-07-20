South University Announces Online Contact Tracing Course for the Public (No Charge)

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --South University announces that it will now offer a Contact Tracing course (at no charge) to fight to contain COVID-19.

Agencies across the country are focused on combating the pandemic and need support to expand their workforce to conduct contact-tracing interviews to slow the spread of the disease and save lives.

To provide training for this expanding workforce, an interdisciplinary team from South University created this online course, which you can take at no charge, to support public health agencies as they increase their workforce to conduct contact tracing.

"At South University, we were aware of the pressure public health workers and agencies were under long before COVID-19 began," said Dr. Jason Robertson, Chair of the Public Health programs in the South University College of Nursing and Public Health. "As COVID-19 spread, we knew from practice partners that training for contact tracing was needed for the public health workforce that could quickly and efficiently assist a wide variety of public health agencies."

While many states have launched a large-scale effort to train contract tracers, this course is available nationally. This course was developed using the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA.

Get started today. You can register and explore what it takes to conduct a contact-tracing interview: https://southucc.brightspace.com/

"South University is excited to offer this program at no charge to individuals keen to help in the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing them with the knowledge to work with public health agencies in countering the spread of the virus." -Brian McAulay, South University's Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

South University's training course provides a foundation for performing contact tracing. With this course, professionals will have the opportunity to learn to describe contact tracing and its importance to public health, articulate why COVID-19 is unique when it comes to contact tracing, identify the key components of a successful contact-tracing, and how to complete an assessment or interview with confidence, clarity and compassion.

Students will take mini-assessments throughout the course and a final assessment at the end. Participants who receive a score of 80% or better on each assessment will receive a non-credit bearing certificate of completion that they can download and use to verify their completed training.

"We want public health professionals to have the knowledge and resources to perform contact-tracing with confidence, clarity and understanding," said Chancellor for South University, Steven Yoho.

