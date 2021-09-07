South University Awarded $2.3M NFLP Grant to Support the Next Generation of Nurse Educators

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South University was recently awarded a $2.3 million dollar grant through the Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP) to provide loans to doctoral and master's-level nursing students committed to educating the next generation of nurses. The grant allows South University to issue loans to eligible students for the next three years.

The NFLP grant was awarded in July 2021 by the U.S. Public Health Service, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and allows nursing schools to make loans to eligible students enrolled full-time or part-time in the Doctor of Nursing Practice programs, with an emphasis in nursing education or Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner and Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization in Nurse Educator program. This loan forgiveness program will fund approximately 45 students annually that choose to pursue education as a career following graduation. Precedence will be given to doctorate students.

"As a prior recipient of NFLP, I understand the value this program will provide to our students. The loan forgiveness program will assist with the recruitment of faculty and help to offset the financial burden and debt of nurse educators helping to meet the supply and demand in the future of nurse educators," Dr. Kezia Lilly, Interim Dean College of Nursing & Public Health.

The funds are available for both full- and part-time Doctorate Nursing Practice (DNP) students or Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner and Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization in Nurse Educator students with preference to doctorate nursing students. The NFLP requires eligible recipients to meet specific criteria during enrollment and upon graduation in order to be eligible for loan forgiveness. After graduation, NFLP recipients who become a full-time, part-time nurse faculty (as defined by NFLP) at any accredited university in the United States following graduation may be eligible to receive annual graduated loan forgiveness which could be up to 85 percent of their loans forgiven over a four year period following graduation, assuming all eligibility criteria is met. "The NFLP grant has been a major positive step forward in meeting the nation's demand for graduate prepared nurses and it will help South University meet this very important need," Dr. Steven Yoho, Chancellor South University.

What does the Nurse Faculty Loan Program provide?

Eligible recipients can receive financial aid loan awards for an academic year to offset a portion of the cost of tuition, books, and fees. Eligible recipients must complete the necessary forms, applications, and eligibility requirements to be eligible.

Awards may be renewable for a maximum of three years but this is contingent upon ongoing federal funding for student aid and therefore subject to change.

Applications for funding will become available in Fall 2021.

About South University

South University is an academic institution dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the intellectual, social, and professional development of a diverse student population.

South University provides students with an educational experience that encourages them to engage with a community of faculty, staff, and students eager to play a role in helping them achieve their educational goals, on-campus and online. We take pride in the South University experience of small classes that offer a hands-on experience and warm, supportive learning environment that not only shapes our students' aptitudes in their chosen field but their character through community involvement, volunteerism, and pursuit of life-long learning.

Discover the benefits of an education from South University at https://www.southuniversity.edu.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. *Credentials and experience levels vary by faculty and instructors. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2021 South University. All rights reserved.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

SOURCE South University

Related Links

https://www.southuniversity.edu

