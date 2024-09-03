South University Doctor of Pharmacy program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education through June 2028

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is proud to announce that the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) has extended accreditation for the SU School of Pharmacy, a testament to the continued excellence of the program and its curricular offerings.

In its report detailing the review process for accreditation, ACPE attributed its decision-making to South's overall empowerment of the School of Pharmacy, which has recently included appointment of new administrative leadership, as well as ongoing support of existing faculty and staff.

"The ACPE's decision to extend our accreditation underscores the strength of our program and the collaborative spirit of our educators, administrators, students and community partners," said Dr. Abby Kahaleh, Dean of the South University School of Pharmacy. "We are thrilled to continue providing our students with a rigorous, innovative education that prepares them for success in the ever-evolving field of pharmacy. Our team remains dedicated to advancing our mission of excellence in pharmacy education."

The ACPE Board of Directors began its review of the School of Pharmacy in June, evaluating the program based on passing rates, entry class size, attrition, on-time graduation rates, and panel input.

ACPE's focused on-site evaluation of SU School of Pharmacy included a comprehensive review of the school's facilities and interviews between ACPE officials and SU School of Pharmacy faculty, staff, and students. Discussions were also held with the School's Executive Committee; Curriculum and Assessment Committees; Student Affairs and Admissions Committees; and Experiential Education personnel.

Based on this focused evaluation model, the ACPE deemed SUSOP eligible for continuing accreditation, extending accreditation for the customary eight-year cycle.

The educational mission of South University's School of Pharmacy is to prepare pharmacists for life-long learning in the practice of collaborative patient-centered care, and promote excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. Admitted students must also learn and exhibit understanding of technical standards such as observation, communication, sensory/motor, intellectual, and behavioral skills.

The SU Savannah campus offers students in the School of Pharmacy access to an array of features, including:

a General Purpose Laboratory with patient counseling practice rooms

an Analytical Chemistry Laboratory, a Drug Information Center

a sterile products room

a model pharmacy.

The program is designed to deliver four academic years of autonomy and collaboration, with a three-year accelerated curriculum pathway offered on-campus to eligible students.

"This accreditation is a significant milestone for South University, reflecting our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho. "We're incredibly proud of the School of Pharmacy's achievements and the dedicated faculty, staff, and students who made this possible. This recognition further solidifies our role as a leader in higher education."

South University currently educates more than 10,000 students across 11 Southeastern campuses. The higher-education institution has developed education programs ranging from pharmacy to nursing to business administration and also offers remote education opportunities.

