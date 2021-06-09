SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Expands Healthcare Access to Native Alaskan Communities with Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) has deployed the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) solution to expand access to healthcare services. SEARHC physicians in Juneau and Sitka using Nuance DAX are reducing the time needed to complete clinical documentation and increasing their ability to see more patients each day.

"Nuance DAX is an important part of our plans to increase patient volumes by giving our providers a solution that reduces clinical documentation and administrative workloads," said Dr. Cate Buley, Medical Director of Primary Care Clinics at SEARHC. "Nuance DAX empowers our providers to focus on patients instead of paperwork while helping us expand care access for the communities we serve. Physician satisfaction has been very high, including one doctor who reversed plans to switch to part-time work after using DAX, and another who called it 'the best thing that's ever happened' for its practical benefits in everyday clinical use."

Based on the results of the initial Nuance DAX deployment, primarily in family medicine, SEARHC hopes to increase typical daily patient volumes from about 10 to 14 patients per day for each physician. The health system also plans to expand the use of Nuance DAX to providers in psychiatry and other specialties.

SEARHC is one of the oldest and largest Native-run health systems in the United States, providing a range of healthcare services to 27 Southeast Alaskan communities. The health system also is planning a significant expansion that includes the construction of a new 25-bed hospital in Sitka with four operating rooms, lab and radiology facilities, and a medical office building.

"Improving the quality of patient care is a priority for all healthcare providers. And while methods and resources may vary, the desired outcomes are widely the same: quality care has been broadly defined as effective, timely, equitable and patient-centered," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "SEARHC and health systems of all sizes nationwide that use Nuance DAX report that it directly addresses their top priorities of providing high-quality, patient-centered care, increasing provider satisfaction and wellness, expanding healthcare access, and supporting long-term financial integrity. We are proud to support SEARHC in its efforts to expand healthcare access and improve the wellbeing of its communities."

Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical, named the #1 Best in KLAS conversational AI speech-recognition solution and trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam room environment. With patient consent, the system securely captures the complete patient story and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters. It enables physicians to stay fully engaged with patients and improves clinical documentation quality and physician satisfaction by reducing the time needed to document care.

To learn more about Nuance DAX and view the explainer video, please click here.

