Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018e - 2023f
Sep 17, 2019, 07:15 ET
Online retail sales volume in Indonesia highest in Southeast Asia
The leading economy among the six nations included in the report is Indonesia, one of the most populous countries in the world. The principal portal to the Internet and the pathway for the majority of online purchases in 2018 in Indonesia was a smartphone.
Projections of the rapid growth of online commerce in Vietnam move it to second place in the region by the end of this year, bumping Thailand to third among the Southeast Asian sales volume leaders. A trend propelling digital sales in several countries of the region is social commerce.
B2C E-Commerce expanding rapidly in the Philippines
While rapid growth rates of online sales are characteristic of the six countries covered in this report other than Singapore, already a mature market, it is the Philippines that is the growth leader in Southeast Asia. The report indicates that the growth in this part of the world has attracted the attention of regional and global online merchants as exemplified by Alibaba's partnership with Singapore-based Lazada.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What is the projected size of the B2C E-Commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2025?
- Which countries in Southeast Asia lead by online retail sales and growth rate?
- Which B2C E-Commerce trends are prominent across the Southeast Asian markets?
- Which devices, products, and payment methods do Southeast Asian online shoppers prefer?
- Who are the leading E-Commerce market players in Southeast Asia?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f
- Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Q1 2019
- Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Q1 2019
3. Indonesia
3.1. Overview
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019
3.2. Trends
- Smartphone User Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Users, 2015 - 2018
- Breakdown of Devices Used to Access E-Commerce Websites, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce by Local and Cross-Border, According to Buyers and Sellers, in %, 2018e
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Social Commerce and Retail E-Commerce, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f
3.3. Sales & Shares
- Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f
- E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2019f
3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
- Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, March 2019
3.5. Products
- Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
3.6. Payment
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2018
3.7. Delivery
- Breakdown of Main Drivers for Online Shopping, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e
3.8. Players
- B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019
- Most Used E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Product Categories Purchased from the Top Local Online Shopping Websites, May 2018
4. Vietnam
5. Thailand
6. Malaysia
7. Singapore
8. Philippines
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
