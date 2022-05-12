Southeast Asia Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Investors, New Entrants, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & IT Infrastructure Providers

May 12, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Southeast Asia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2022-2027
The Southeast Asia data center market is among the fastest-developing markets worldwide and is led by increased cloud adoption, the advent of 5G, and the adoption of advanced technology such as AI, big data, and IoT.
Several data centers are likely to be equipped with N+N or 2N redundancy for power infrastructure with more redundancy for UPS and generator systems. The demand for DRUPS systems is growing in the market, which will add significant revenue growth to vendors operating in this region
In Southeast Asia, countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, due to high internet penetration, the demand for hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of more than 15 MW is likely to increase during the forecast period.
AWS, Google, Alibaba, and Equinix are some of the operators procuring renewable energy in the region.
The Report Includes
- The analysis of Southeast Asia data center market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Southeast Asia data center market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Southeast Asia data center market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Vertiv Group
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- KOHLER
- Schneider Electric
- Rittal
- Delta Electronics
- Fuji Electric
- Legrand
- HITEC Power Protection
- Rolls-Royce
- Cyber Power Systems
- Piller Power Systems
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- PM Group
- NTT Facilities
- AWP Architects
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- Obayashi Corporation
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Sato Kogyo
- Red-Engineering
Key Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- AIMS Data Centre
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- NEXTDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Big Data Exchange
- Iron Mountain
- Space DC
- DCI Indonesia
- DTP
- Kepstar Data Centre Management
- VADS
New Entrants
- GDS Services
- Data Center First
- ESR Cayman
- EdgeConneX
- Vantage Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview Snapshot
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise in 5G Network Connectivity
8.2 Sustainable Initiatives by Data Center Operators
8.3 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.4 Increased Adoption of Ai Workloads
8.5 Data Localization & Other Government Initiatives
8.6 Emergence & Adoption of Advanced IT Workloads
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Data Centers
9.2 Increase in Data Center Investments
9.3 Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Market
9.4 Rise in Deployment of Submarine Cables
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.2 Location Restraints for Data Center Construction
10.3 Scarcity of Skilled Workforce
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Five Forces Analysis
12 Facility Type
12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.4 Colocation Data Centers
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
12.4.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
12.6 Enterprise Data Centers
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 IT Infrastructure
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction
14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Server Infrastructure
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Storage Infrastructure
14.4 Network Infrastructure
15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Ups Systems
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 Power Distribution Units
15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.2.1 Market Overview
16.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Racks
16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.2.1 Market Overview
17.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
17.5 Other Cooling Units
18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.2.1 Market Overview
18.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3.1 Market Overview
18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Core & Shell Development
19.2.1 Market Overview
19.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Engineering & Building Design
19.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
19.6 Physical Security
19.7 Dcim/Bms Solutions
20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Overview of Tier Standards
20.3 Tier I & II
20.3.1 Market Overview
20.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier IV
21 Geography
21.1 Market Snapshot
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.5 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
