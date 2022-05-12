Southeast Asia Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Investors, New Entrants, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & IT Infrastructure Providers

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2022-2027

The Southeast Asia data center market is among the fastest-developing markets worldwide and is led by increased cloud adoption, the advent of 5G, and the adoption of advanced technology such as AI, big data, and IoT.

Several data centers are likely to be equipped with N+N or 2N redundancy for power infrastructure with more redundancy for UPS and generator systems. The demand for DRUPS systems is growing in the market, which will add significant revenue growth to vendors operating in this region

In Southeast Asia, countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, due to high internet penetration, the demand for hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of more than 15 MW is likely to increase during the forecast period.

AWS, Google, Alibaba, and Equinix are some of the operators procuring renewable energy in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh7o1g

