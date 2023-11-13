Southeast Asia Data Center Market to grow by USD 3.69 billion between 2023 - 2028, Growth Driven by Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Market in Southeast Asia report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center market in Southeast Asia between 2023 and 2028 is USD 3.69 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to fuel market growth. Two or more cloud computing services are used in multi-cloud to individually deploy specific application services. Enterprises use this technology to prevent data loss or downtime due to a localized component failure, ensure security compliances, and meet workload requirements. Furthermore, given the implementation of 5G technologies and the consequent increase in speed, the rate at which data is generated, transmitted, and consumed will grow.

Market Challenge - The increasing power consumption by data centers challenges the data center market in Southeast Asia . Factors such as the rise in internet penetration, the growing use of social networking sites, the implementation of automation technologies, smart city initiatives, and the implementation of AI across industries increase data traffic exponentially. This drives the investments into this technology. Furthermore, servers and cooling solutions account for a major share of electricity consumption in a data center. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented based on End-user (BFSI, Energy, IT, and Others) and Component (IT infrastructure, Electrical Construction, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions).

The BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment produces massive amounts of data. This data must be managed and stored, and data centers are essential for this management and storage. This sector handles extremely sensitive financial information including customer information, transaction records, and financial papers. Better network performance and connectivity can be achieved by the regional BFSI segment by utilizing data center services. High-speed internet access and low-latency network connections. This is necessary for carrying out real-time transactions and delivering flawless online consumer experiences, which are frequently offered by data centers.

Key Companies in the Data Center Market in Southeast Asia:

ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., HITEC Power Protection BV, KOHLER Co., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Trane Technologies plc, Vertiv Holdings Co.

The Data Center Power Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,569.77 million.

The data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 329.82 billion.

