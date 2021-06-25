Southeast Asia Smart Street Lighting Markets 2020: Public, Private and Logistics InfrastructuresData Monetization in the Street Lighting Market Propel Collaboration with Strategic Industry Players
DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Smart Street Lighting Market Calls for Convergence of Illumination and Information Technologies, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study's scope covers lighting and control systems used as components in smart street lights of public, private and logistics infrastructures. It segments the smart street lighting market in Southeast Asia as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Upgrading public street lights to LED lights have resulted in energy savings. However, connected or smart street lights can achieve better energy efficiency and promote other applications, such as security, Wi-Fi, and data. Networked, adaptive street lighting solutions have emerged as a leading smart city application. Although replacing existing street lights with LED lamps can cut down a city's electricity cost by 50%, networking these LEDs can deliver additional energy savings and bring down the payback period to less than six years.
Enabled by IoT and cloud, the smart street lighting solution provides an ideal platform for multiple smart city services. These include lighting control and energy optimization, traffic control and smart parking, environmental monitoring and analysis, public safety and security, EV charging, and digital signage and communication.
The publisher examines the driving forces and challenges in implementing smart street lighting infrastructure and numerous applications that can be hosted through street lights, discussing use cases, benefits, and potential business models.
With the market revenue estimated at more than US$40 million in 2019, Southeast Asia smart street lighting market to record over 20.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Market drivers include regulations on energy conservation and the growing demand from smart cities, while the lack of financing options and network infrastructure are market restraints.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the actual market for smart street lighting? What is the current and future penetration of smart street lighting?
- Who are the stakeholders in smart street lighting?
- What are the current use cases in smart street lighting? Which cities have implemented it?
- What are the growth opportunities for participants competing in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Smart Street Lighting Market Scope of Analysis
- Smart Street Lighting Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Distribution Channels for the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Growth Drivers for the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Growth Restraints for the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Forecast Assumptions for the Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Competitive Environment, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Lighting Segment Revenue Share, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Control System Segment Revenue Share, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Key Stakeholders, Smart Street Lighting Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
- Key Growth Metrics for the Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast, Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
- Penetration Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Indonesia
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
- Key Growth Metrics for the Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast, Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
- Penetration Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Malaysia
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
- Key Growth Metrics for the Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast, Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
- Penetration Analysis, Smart Street Lighting Market, Thailand
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Smart Street Lighting Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Lighting-as-a-Service for Affordability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud for Monetization
7. Next Steps
