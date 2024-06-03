Southeast Mechanical Acquires Climate Design Home Services

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Mechanical ("SEM"), headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced the acquisition of Clearwater, FL -based Climate Design Home Services ("Climate Design"). This partnership marks SEM's first expansion into Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Climate Design Homes Services to the SEM Family," commented Hugh Elks, President of SEM. Elks added, "The acquisition extends our footprint into Florida, serving Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and the surrounding areas. Tom Robinson and the Climate Design team have done a wonderful job building this business and we look forward to continued growth with their ongoing partnership. SEM, along with Climate Design in Florida, will continue to be a market leader in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") and home services throughout the Southeast." Tom Robinson, President of Climate Design expressed, "All of us here at Climate Design look forward to working with Southeast Mechanical and are excited to continue bringing the best-in-class service to all of Tampa Bay for 50+ more years. With our combined expertise and knowledge, we are certain to dominate the market. Our clients can rest assured that they will continue to receive the same top-notch service that they have come to expect."

ABOUT SOUTHEAST MECHANICAL

Founded in 2020 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southeast Mechanical is a HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform comprised of local market-leading brands. SEM provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Company operates several divisions and is focused on customer satisfaction, safety and continuing to be an employer of choice for experienced technicians and staff. SEM's primary focus is on short-term, residential changeouts and service contracts.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

