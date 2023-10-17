Southeast Mechanical Acquires Total Services HVAC and Appliances Company, LLC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Mechanical ("SEM"), headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced the acquisition of Guyton, Georgia-based Total Services HVAC and Appliances Company, LLC ("Total Services"). This partnership marks SEM's first expansion into the Georgia market.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Total Services to the SEM Family," commented Hugh Elks, President of SEM. Elks added, "The acquisition expands our presence into the Georgia market, just north of Savannah. Travis and Lisa Stephens have done a wonderful job building this business and we look forward to continued growth with their ongoing partnership. SEM, along with Total Services in GA, will continue to be a market leader in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") home services throughout the Southeast."

ABOUT SOUTHEAST MECHANICAL

Founded in 2020 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southeast Mechanical is a HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform comprised of local market-leading brands. SEM provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers across North Carolina. The Company operates several divisions and is focused on customer satisfaction, safety and continuing to be an employer of choice for experienced technicians and staff. SEM's primary focus is on short-term, residential changeouts and service contracts.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Hugh Elks, President

[email protected]

704-517-6681

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC