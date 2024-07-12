Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales Announces Partnership with 4612 Group

ATLANTA, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales (SLES), a leading provider of fully integrated commercial laundry solutions in the Southeastern United States, announced its strategic partnership with 4612 Group. Founded in 1976, SLES is a full-service provider of industrial laundry equipment, offering solutions for on-premise laundry (OPL), coin laundry, and multi-family. They cater to a diverse clientele including hospitality, healthcare, laundromats, municipal entities, and other commercial businesses.

As part of the partnership, CEO and owner Chase Brown will continue to lead Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales and is excited about the partnership with 4612 Group. "We couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with this unique group that holistically understands our business and culture and is supportive of us reaching our collective goals and advancing our business," said Brown.

The partnership between SLES and 4612 Group represents a commitment to alignment and growth driven by Chase's vision for the business. 4612 Group aims to support Chase and SLES by leveraging its extensive experience in backing founder-led and family-owned businesses.

Terms of the transaction, which closed on February 2, 2024, were not disclosed.

About Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales

Headquartered in Marietta, GA, Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales serves clients across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering comprehensive distribution, service, parts, revenue share, leasing and chemical services. With a focus on reliability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, SLES has established itself as a reliable partner in the commercial laundry industry for nearly 50 years. SLES caters to clients of all sizes and scopes, providing customized solutions tailored to their unique requirements. SLES has cultivated enduring relationships with prominent laundry manufacturers, ensuring that its customers maintain access to cutting-edge technologies and continue to benefit from the latest innovations in laundry equipment.

About 4612 Group

4612 Group is an Atlanta-based investment firm and Registered Investment Advisor. 4612's team has more than 20 years of experience investing alongside one another and focuses primarily on direct investments where it partners with founders and management owners of mid-sized businesses throughout the US.

