Southeastern Oklahoma State University Expands Special Education Offerings with New Graduate Concentration in Autism and Developmental Disabilities

Master of Education concentration in Autism and Developmental Disabilities to empower educators with the necessary skills to support their communities

DURANT, Okla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SE) is launching a new Master of Education concentration in Special Education with a focus on Autism and Developmental Disabilities. The program will welcome its first cohort in January 2026 and will be delivered in partnership with education technology provider Risepoint. This new offering reflects SE's commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and impactful graduate education that supports working teachers while strengthening schools and communities.

Across the nation, shortages of special education teachers remain a critical challenge. More than half of school districts and 80 percent of states reported shortages of special education teachers in the 2023 to 2024 academic year. Each year, about 46,000 special education teachers leave public schools while fewer than 30,000 new teachers enter the field. In Oklahoma, certified special education teachers are in such short supply that the state is offering signing bonuses of up to 20,000 dollars in 2025 and 2026 to attract and retain educators. Southeastern's new concentration is designed to help meet this workforce demand by preparing teachers who can serve students and communities with skill and compassion.

"This program reflects Southeastern's dedication to preparing educators for the needs of today's classrooms," said Dr. Kathleen Booth, Associate Professor and Special Education Program Area Coordinator at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. "By focusing on autism and developmental disabilities, we are equipping teachers with the expertise to support learners who need it most while also advancing their own careers."

The concentration provides a pathway for educators who want to deepen their expertise in supporting students with autism and developmental disabilities. The curriculum emphasizes practical strategies and applied tools that teachers can implement immediately in their classrooms. By adding this concentration, SE expands its offerings of special education programs and gives educators more flexibility in shaping their professional growth.

"Southeastern Oklahoma State University has a long tradition of preparing effective educators serving in their communities and beyond. This new concentration in autism and developmental disabilities builds on that tradition by providing teachers with the advanced skills schools urgently require," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We are proud to support Southeastern in making this program accessible to more working adults through our continued partnership."

To learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State University's Master of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Autism and Developmental Disabilities or to apply, visit https://online.se.edu/programs/education/med-sped-counseling/autism-developmental-disabilities. Applications are open, and the Spring 2026 cohort is now accepting applicants.

About Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Founded in 1909, Southeastern Oklahoma State University is a public institution located in Durant, Oklahoma. With a strong commitment to student success, affordability, and community service, Southeastern offers more than 45 undergraduate and graduate programs. The university's growing online portfolio emphasizes career readiness and regional impact. Learn more at https://online.se.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint