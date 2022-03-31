Southern Africa Electricity Generation 2022: Small But Growing Presence of Independent Power Producers Supplying Southern African Grid

Mar 31, 2022, 11:00 ET
Southern Africa has become characterised by supply insecurity in recent years. The electricity generation industry is seen as a critical vehicle for regional integration and industrial development. It is historically defined by national, centralised, state-utility monopoly supply. Decades of poor revenue, high debt, under-investment and poor maintenance have left the industry falling behind population growth and electricity demand while a significant percentage of installed capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and transmission failures. As a result, the region regularly experiences power cuts.
The regional industry is well-integrated and well-organised in the Southern African Power Pool and there are significant plans to expand capacity. Regulatory reforms are intended to attract private sector participation in electricity generation, principal among them the acceleration of private sector-led renewable energy investment. This has included everything from hydroelectric mega projects to small solar powered generation.
Southern Africa loosely divides into a hydro-rich north and a thermal-rich south, which is reflected in the mix of energy sources used in generating electricity. The region has significant and largely untapped natural energy resources that make the transition away from carbon-heavy fossil fuels to renewable energy a real possibility. Just over a quarter of hydroelectric power and biomass electricity potential is realised as is 1% of solar and wind power and less than that for geothermal power. There is a small but growing presence of independent power producers supplying the Southern African grid.
The report focuses on the generation of electricity in Southern Africa and includes comprehensive information on generation and operational capacity, demand, prices, the expansion of and further plans for renewables, developments and notable players by country.
There are profiles of 42 companies including state-owned entities such as Eskom, Namibia Power Corporation and Zesco, regulators such as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and renewables companies such as Engie Southern Africa and Enel Green Power and Sola Group.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGION INFORMATION
2.1. Geographic Position
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Size of the Industry
3.3. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
4. SOUTHERN AFRICA
4.1. Key Trends
4.2. Trade
4.3. Corporate Actions
4.4. Regulations
5. AFRICA
6. INTERNATIONAL
7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. COVID -19
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Labour
7.4. Environmental Issues
7.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
7.6. Electricity Planning Approach
7.7. Cost-Reflective Tariffs
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry
9. SWOT ANALYSIS
10. OUTLOOK
11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Companies Mentioned
- Abengoa South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Acciona Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACWA Power Solafrica Bokpoort CSP Power Plant (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- African Rainbow Energy and Power (Pty) Ltd
- Associated Energy Services (Pty) Ltd
- Avon Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Azari Wind (Pty) Ltd
- BioTherm Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Cennergi (Pty) Ltd
- Coria (PKF) Investments 28 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Dedisa Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- EDF Renewables (Pty) Ltd
- Enel Green Power RSA (Pty) Ltd
- Engie Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
- Globeleq South Africa Management Services (Pty) Ltd
- Hopefield Wind Farm Local Community Company NPC
- Hulisani Ltd
- Kelvin Power (Pty) Ltd
- Lekela Power Intermediate Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Mulilo Energy Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- National Energy Regulator of South Africa
- Pele Energy Group (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Phelan Energy Group (Pty) Ltd
- Red Rocket South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rosatom Central and Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Scatec Solar Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SEF SOC Ltd
- Sinogy Holding (Pty) Ltd
- Sola Group (Pty) Ltd
- Solar Capital (Pty) Ltd
