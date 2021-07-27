Southern California StemCyte Inc. Receives AABB Reaccreditation

AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks) is a non-profit organization founded in 1947 that is dedicated to the education, formulation of standards, policy and other facets of transfusion medicine and emerging biotherapies. To earn AABB accreditation, facilities must undergo a rigorous onsite assessment of their quality and operational systems conducted by a highly trained assessor whose primary aim is to ascertain whether the facility meets or exceeds the standards established by AABB.

"We are very pleased to have received no nonconformances during our AABB assessment for reaccreditation," said StemCyte President and Chairman Jonas Wang, PhD. "The assessment covered all aspects of cord blood collection, processing, storage, testing and distribution. Perhaps the proudest moment was when the assessor complimented StemCyte for our commitment to ensuring the quality of both our public and privately banked cord blood units." He added, "This is in large part due to the constant striving of our team to provide the same high level of quality and compliance attributed to the public cord blood units collected for the California state cord blood program. To the extent possible, we apply these same quality standards equally for the benefit of our family bank clients. Since StemCyte's clinical transplant experience is substantial with over 2,200 cord blood transplants to date, our private clients may rest assured that our transplant and clinical trial experience is reflected in the quality of our privately banked units as well."

"Even though privately banked units do not typically require the same stringent screening, processing, and testing requirements as public units, StemCyte has aimed higher to better ensure that our clients get the quality, safety, and future usability of their units for transplant or trials," said StemCyte CEO Tong-Young Lee, PhD.

StemCyte is a privately-owned cord blood regenerative therapeutics company established in 1997. In its mission statement, the company emphasizes its dedication to helping the world's physicians save more lives by providing high quality, safe and effective stem cell products to all patients in need. With this most recent successful reaccreditation by AABB, StemCyte is well positioned to continue its mission through continuous improvement efforts, by evolving organically into areas of regenerative medicine research, and by advancing their ongoing work on clinical trials for spinal cord injury, acute stroke, and COVID-19.

